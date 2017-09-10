Laser Europeans - Light wind for first day of racing





In the men's standard Laser championship, Tonci Stipanovic (1,1) tops the leaderboard with two points after winning both of his flight races.

In second is Giovanni Cocoluto (2,1) on three points and third is the New Zealander, Andrew McKenzie (2,2) with four points.

Hot favourite, Pavlos Kontidees (7,4) is in fourth place with 11 points.

Britain's Elliot Hanson (5,9) is eighth, Nick Thompson (8,10) is 14th, Michael Beckett (6,19) is 21st and Lorenzo Chiavrini (25,2) is 22nd.

In the women's Radial Championship, Marit Bouwmeester (2,2) takes the early lead, second in both her flight races with four points.

In second is Agata Barwinska (6,3) with nine points and third Anne-Marie Rindom (5,6) with 11 points.

Georgina Povall (4,16) is best placed British woman in 14th place with 20 points. Alison Young (9,27) is in 31st place.

Laser Men - Leading positions after 2 races (125 entries)

1 CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 1 2 pts

2 ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 2 1 3 pts

3 NZL 210817 Andrew MCKENZIE 2 2 4 pts

4 ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 8 3 11 pts

5 CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 7 4 11 pts

6 NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 11 12 pts

7 ESA 180192 Enrique Jose ARATHOON 6 6 12 pts

8 GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 5 9 14 pts

9 NZL 211585 Thomas SAUNDERS 3 13 16 pts

10 EST 203724 Karl-Martin RAMMO 4 12 16 pts

11 ESP 208196 Ismael IESS 14 3 17 pts

12 IRL 210254 Finn LYNCH 4 13 17 pts

13 ITA 196685 Marco GALLO 11 7 18 pts

14 GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 8 10 18 pts

15 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 9 19 pts

16 GER 209801 Philipp BUHL 9 10 19 pts

17 HUN 213095 Benjamin VADNAI 3 17 20 pts

18 NED 171900 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 5 16 21 pts

19 RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 7 14 21 pts

20 BEL 207173 William DE SMET 18 4 22 pts

21 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 6 19 25 pts

22 GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 25 2 27 pts

23 ESP 211440 Joaquin BLANCO 24 5 29 pts

24 ESP 203113 Jesus ROGEL SANCHEZ 22 7 29 pts

25 BEL 202020 Wannes VAN LAER 17 12 29 pts

26 SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON 24 8 32 pts

27 ESP 209164 Carlos ROSELLO 12 20 32 pts

28 POR 212114 Rui RUI SILVEIRA 28 6 34 pts

29 ITA 202261 Gianmarco PLANCHESTAINER 12 22 34 pts

30 FRA 212318 Arthur BARRUE 18 16 34 pts



Radial Women - Leading positions after 2 races (90 entries)

1 NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 2 2 4 pts

2 POL 211108 Agata BARWINSKA 6 3 9 pts

3 DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 5 6 11 pts

4 ESP 210468 Martina REINO 12 1 13 pts

5 ITA 211544 Silvia ZENNARO 2 11 13 pts

6 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 3 10 13 pts

7 FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 8 5 13 pts

8 GER 212749 Svenja WEGER 13 1 14 pts

9 USA 184454 Erika REINEKE 5 9 14 pts

10 FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE 13 2 15 pts

11 JPN 199066 Manami DOI 14 5 19 pts

12 NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 7 12 19 pts

13 TUR 210379 Ecem GUZEL 11 8 19 pts

14 GBR 212783 Georgina POVALL 4 16 20 pts

15 ITA 208633 Martha Caterina FARAGUNA 14 6 20 pts

16 HUN 211551 Maria ERDI 1 20 21 pts

17 ITA 211982 Joyce FLORIDIA 10 11 21 pts

18 IRL 211115 Aoife HOPKINS 15 7 22 pts

19 LTU 210496 Viktorija ANDRULYTE 7 15 22 pts

20 SUI 199846 Maud JAYET 8 14 22 pts

21 GER 210065 Lena HAVERLAND 3 22 25 pts

22 PER 182332 Paloma SCHMIDT GUTIERREZ 19 7 26 pts

23 SLO 209858 Kim PLETIKOS 16 10 26 pts

24 CRO 210748 Andela DE MICHELI VITTURI 17 12 29 pts

25 ITA 212486 Valentina BALBI 11 19 30 pts

26 DEN 210467 Laura K. FREDERIKSEN 28 3 31 pts

27 TUR 211912 Nazli Cagla DONERTAS 27 4 31 pts

28 GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 19 31 pts

29 ESP 212171 Fatima REYES 4 28 32 pts

30 BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA 16 18 34 pts

31 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 9 27 36 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 October 2017 19:16 GMT