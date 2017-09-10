Laser Europeans - Light wind for first day of racing

First day of racing for the Laser and Radial European Championships, taking place in Barcelona. Light winds of around 7 knots which fell away after two races foall the events.
In the men's standard Laser championship, Tonci Stipanovic (1,1) tops the leaderboard with two points after winning both of his flight races.
In second is Giovanni Cocoluto (2,1) on three points and third is the New Zealander, Andrew McKenzie (2,2) with four points.
Hot favourite, Pavlos Kontidees (7,4) is in fourth place with 11 points.
Britain's Elliot Hanson (5,9) is eighth, Nick Thompson (8,10) is 14th, Michael Beckett (6,19) is 21st and Lorenzo Chiavrini (25,2) is 22nd.
In the women's Radial Championship, Marit Bouwmeester (2,2) takes the early lead, second in both her flight races with four points.
In second is Agata Barwinska (6,3) with nine points and third Anne-Marie Rindom (5,6) with 11 points.
Georgina Povall (4,16) is best placed British woman in 14th place with 20 points. Alison Young (9,27) is in 31st place.
Laser Men - Leading positions after 2 races (125 entries)
1 CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC 1 1 2 pts
2 ITA 188953 Giovanni COCCOLUTO 2 1 3 pts
3 NZL 210817 Andrew MCKENZIE 2 2 4 pts
4 ITA 211979 Francesco MARRAI 8 3 11 pts
5 CYP 212431 Pavlos KONTIDES 7 4 11 pts
6 NOR 201111 Hermann TOMASGAARD 1 11 12 pts
7 ESA 180192 Enrique Jose ARATHOON 6 6 12 pts
8 GBR 209134 Elliot HANSON 5 9 14 pts
9 NZL 211585 Thomas SAUNDERS 3 13 16 pts
10 EST 203724 Karl-Martin RAMMO 4 12 16 pts
11 ESP 208196 Ismael IESS 14 3 17 pts
12 IRL 210254 Finn LYNCH 4 13 17 pts
13 ITA 196685 Marco GALLO 11 7 18 pts
14 GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON 8 10 18 pts
15 ESP 200226 Joel RODRÍGUEZ PÉREZ 10 9 19 pts
16 GER 209801 Philipp BUHL 9 10 19 pts
17 HUN 213095 Benjamin VADNAI 3 17 20 pts
18 NED 171900 Niels BROEKHUIZEN 5 16 21 pts
19 RUS 213011 Sergey KOMISSAROV 7 14 21 pts
20 BEL 207173 William DE SMET 18 4 22 pts
21 GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT 6 19 25 pts
22 GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI 25 2 27 pts
23 ESP 211440 Joaquin BLANCO 24 5 29 pts
24 ESP 203113 Jesus ROGEL SANCHEZ 22 7 29 pts
25 BEL 202020 Wannes VAN LAER 17 12 29 pts
26 SUI 210211 Eliot MERCERON 24 8 32 pts
27 ESP 209164 Carlos ROSELLO 12 20 32 pts
28 POR 212114 Rui RUI SILVEIRA 28 6 34 pts
29 ITA 202261 Gianmarco PLANCHESTAINER 12 22 34 pts
30 FRA 212318 Arthur BARRUE 18 16 34 pts
Radial Women - Leading positions after 2 races (90 entries)
1 NED 210407 Marit BOUWMEESTER 2 2 4 pts
2 POL 211108 Agata BARWINSKA 6 3 9 pts
3 DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM 5 6 11 pts
4 ESP 210468 Martina REINO 12 1 13 pts
5 ITA 211544 Silvia ZENNARO 2 11 13 pts
6 FIN 212072 Tuula TENKANEN 3 10 13 pts
7 FIN 203033 Monika MIKKOLA 8 5 13 pts
8 GER 212749 Svenja WEGER 13 1 14 pts
9 USA 184454 Erika REINEKE 5 9 14 pts
10 FRA 206297 Marie BARRUE 13 2 15 pts
11 JPN 199066 Manami DOI 14 5 19 pts
12 NED 211391 Maxime JONKER 7 12 19 pts
13 TUR 210379 Ecem GUZEL 11 8 19 pts
14 GBR 212783 Georgina POVALL 4 16 20 pts
15 ITA 208633 Martha Caterina FARAGUNA 14 6 20 pts
16 HUN 211551 Maria ERDI 1 20 21 pts
17 ITA 211982 Joyce FLORIDIA 10 11 21 pts
18 IRL 211115 Aoife HOPKINS 15 7 22 pts
19 LTU 210496 Viktorija ANDRULYTE 7 15 22 pts
20 SUI 199846 Maud JAYET 8 14 22 pts
21 GER 210065 Lena HAVERLAND 3 22 25 pts
22 PER 182332 Paloma SCHMIDT GUTIERREZ 19 7 26 pts
23 SLO 209858 Kim PLETIKOS 16 10 26 pts
24 CRO 210748 Andela DE MICHELI VITTURI 17 12 29 pts
25 ITA 212486 Valentina BALBI 11 19 30 pts
26 DEN 210467 Laura K. FREDERIKSEN 28 3 31 pts
27 TUR 211912 Nazli Cagla DONERTAS 27 4 31 pts
28 GRE 212289 Vasileia KARACHALIOU 12 19 31 pts
29 ESP 212171 Fatima REYES 4 28 32 pts
30 BLR 209555 Tatiana DROZDOVSKAYA 16 18 34 pts
31 GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG 9 27 36 pts
