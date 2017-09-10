Olympic
 

Laser Europeans - Catalonian Strike stops Championship

Due to national demonstations and a general Catalonian strike, no racing took place on the first day of the Laser European Championships based in the Bacelona Sailing Centre.

Alison Young - Click image for a larger image

331 Laser sailors were ready to go on water Tuesday and race for the Laser Standard, Laser Radial Women and Laser Radial Men prizes.

But Spain's political problems and the general strike in Catalonia, called for by the Unions and grassroots pro-independence groups after the violent crackdown by national police on voters, meant no racing was possible.

Eleven British National Lottery-funded sailors are contesting the six day regatta across the men’s and women’s Olympic single-handed disciplines.

The GBR squad sailors will be looking for some performance improvement, having relinquished both the men and women's World titles this year.

Twelve races are scheduled, from 3 to 8 October.

No other useful information has appeared on websites to date except for some very naive comments by some competitors.

Gerald New - Sailweb
3 October 2017 19:06 GMT

