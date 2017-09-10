RSX World Championships - Double Gold for China

Bing Ye CHN - Click image for a larger image

In the men's event the title was between China and Switzerland. But it was Frenchman Louis Giard who timed his start to absolute perfection.

Hitting the line at full speed and at the exact second the gun went to lead the fleet to the turning mark.

Double olympic champion Dutchman Dorian Van Rijsselberghe was finally in his element and quickly took the lead for the rest of the race to take the race win.

China’s Bing Ye got ahead of title rival Switzerland’s Mateo Sanz Lanz, finishing in 9th place with Sanz Lanz in 10th, gold going to Ye and silver to Sanz Lanz.

Mengfan Gao of China took the bronze, finishing one point ahead of Israel's Shahar Zubari with Britain's Kieran Holmes Martin finishing sixth in the medal race and fifth overall.

In the Under 21 division, Gold went to Angel Granda Roque (Spain) with silver secured by Mestre Adrien (France) and bronze by Ofek Elimeleh (Israel).

Peina Chen CHN - Click image for a larger image

In the women's championship it was looking like an all China podium.

China's Jiahui Wu powered her way to the front and led at the first mark, while overall leader Peina Chen was last - needing ninth or better to take gold.

At the final turning mark, Wu made an error and it was Manjia Zheng (China) who squeezed in for the race win.

Wu came in second followed by Russian Stefania Elfutina and then Poland's Zofia Klepacka.

Behind them Yunxiu Lu (China) crossed in sixth to take the bronze by one point ahead of Klepacka.

While Peina Chen finished ninth to scure the gold with Jiahui Wu taking silver.

In the Under 21 division, Stefania Elfutina took the Gold by securing third in the medal race.

In the remaining women's gold fleet race, Xianting Huang (China) did enough to pick up silver and Berenice Mege (France) had a close battle with Britain’s Emma Wilson to collect the bronze medal.

Kieran Holmes Martin GBR - Click image for a larger image

“I’m really pleased with how the week has gone,” explained Martin. “It was an awesome medal race. Nice and windy which made things interesting. After the reach it was quite hard to change positions, but I’m happy with how I raced."

RS:X Men - Final positions

GOLD - CHN 12 Bing Ye 51 pts

SILVER - SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz 53 pts

BRONZE - CHN 10 Mengfan Gao 68 pts

4th ISR 11 Shahar Zubari 69 pts

5th GBR 926 Kieran Holmes Martin 72 pts

6th FRA 77 Pierre Le Coq 75 pts

7th FRA 1 Louis Giard 80 pts

8th NED 8 Dorian Van Rijsselberghe 84,6 pts

9th CHN 25 Tao Li 87 pts

10th HKG 16 Michael Cheng 89 pts

GBR:

20th GBR 60 Samuel Sills

40th GBR 2 Tom Squires

RS:X Women - Final positions

GOLD - CHN 81 Peina Chen 44,7 pts

SILVER - CHN 5 Jiahui Wu 50 pts

Bronze - CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu 56 pts

4th POL 8 Zofia Noceti Klepacka 57 pts

5th CHN 21 Manjia Zheng 62 pts

6th NED 3 Lilian De Geus 62 pts

7th CHN 19 Hongmei Shi 63 pts

8th ESP 1 Blanca Manchon 68 pts

9th RUS 1 Stefania Elfutina U21 74 pts

10th HKG 5 Hei Man H V Chan 81 pts

GBR:

19th GBR 7 Emma Wilson - 4th U21

30th GBR 3 Isobel Hamilton

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

23 September 2017 7:43 GMT