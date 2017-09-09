RSX World Championships - Medal Race places decided

Kieran Martin Holmes GBR - Click image for a larger image

As it turned out, the wind held – barely – for two races for the men and just a single race for the women.

For the women, Chinese sailors have dominated the event and Piena Chen, the 2015 World Champion and Olympic Silver medallist, outshone her rivals to take an almost unassailable lead into Saturday's medal race.

Stefania Elfutina (Russia) is the last board to get into the top ten and has missed the medals but will take the U21 title.

In the men’s fleet, the fight for gold is a two way shootout between Chinas Bing Ye and Switzerland’s Mateo Sanz Lanz who are tied equal on 33 points.

Sanz Lanz came out on top today with a 4,2 scoreline whilst Ye battled back from an uncharacteristic 12 in the first race with a win in the second.

The battle for bronze will be a chasing group including Mengfan Gao (China), Shahar Zubari (Israel) and Kieran Martin Holmes (Great Britain) who are the most realistic challenges for the bronze medal and a spot on the podium.

Holmes on this week, “I had a shocking couple of races on the first day which was a shame as I could be in a much stronger position otherwise. Today was quite hard with the wind shifting all over the place."

"I found that doing the basic things right helped – get off the line cleanly and sail fast and it worked well for me today. I am really excited about the medal race tomorrow and with being in with a chance – I’ll just have to sail my best”.

Holmes scored a 7, 3 today and was the second best performer of the day.

RSX Men - World Championship Medal Race Qualifiers

1 CHN 12 Bing Ye 45 pts

2 SUI 36 Mateo Sanz Lanz 46 pts

3 CHN 10 Mengfan Gao 75 pts

4 ISR 11 Shahar Zubari 77 pts

5 GBR 926 Kieran Holmes Martin 83 pts

6 FRA 77 Pierre Le Coq 85 pts

7 CHN 25 Tao Li 125 pts

8 FRA 1 Louis Giard 122 pts

9 NED 8 Dorian Van Rijsselberghe 135,6 pts

10 HKG 16 Michael Cheng 125 pts

RSX Women - World Championship Medal Race Qualifiers

1 CHN 81 Peina Chen 26,7 pts

2 CHN 19 Hongmei Shi 43 pts

3 CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu 44 pts

4 CHN 5 Jiahui Wu 46 pts

5 POL 8 Zofia Noceti Klepacka 49 pts

6 NED 3 Lilian De Geus 52 pts

7 ESP 1 Blanca Manchon 54 pts

8 CHN 21 Manjia Zheng 60 pts

9 HKG 5 Hei Man H V Chan 65 pts

10 RUS 1 Stefania Elfutina U21 68 pts

