RSX World Championships - China dominate final series

A return to racing Thursday at the RS:X Worlds in Japan, and with three final series races completed China's Bing Ye leads the men and Jiahui Wu the women.

Jiahui Wu (21,1,4) has 25 points from the seven races completed in the women's event to lead from Peina Chen (12,2,7) with 25.7 points.

Zofia Noceti Klepacka (10,10,22) of Poland is in third place with 30 points and fourth is Hongmei Shi (4,5,8) who had the best scoreline of the day.

Not a good day for the British women, Emma Wilson (25,25,24) is in 27th and Isobel Hamilton (31,1832) is 28th overall. Saskia Sills is racing in the silver fleet.

In the men, Bing Ye (4,6,2) had the best scores of the day and now leads from Mengfan Gao (16,2,1) by three points.

Mateo Sanz Lanz (8,4,9) of Switzerland stays in the hunt, three points back with 27 points, and in fourth is Tao Li (3,5,5) on 30 points.

Best placed GBR is Kieran Holmes Martin (2,12,6) with his good score for the day moving him up into eighth overall on 50 points.

Sam Sills (6,32,7) is in 22nd and Tom Squires (43,33,47) is 44th overall.

Racing continues on Friday with three races scheduled for all fleets. The top ten after Friday will progress through to a double points medal race to decide the podium positions.

Gerald New - Sailweb
21 September 2017 9:35 GMT

