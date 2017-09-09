Pavlos Kontides is 2017 Laser World Champion

Pavlos Kontides from Cyprus is 2017 Laser World Champion. Pavlos won the first ever Olympic medal for Cyprus - a silver medal at the 2012 Games.
The official Kontides victory poster - Click image for a larger image
No racing was possible on Tuesday, the final day of the event.
Kontides won five out of ten races and also counted a second, third and a fifth place, to take a well deserved world title victory.
Second was Australian Tom Burton and completing the podium was his countryman, Matt Wearn.
Britain's two time world champion Nick Thompson finished sixth.
The rest of the top ten
4th Philippp Buhl of Germany
5th Jesper Stalheim of Sweden
6th Nick Thompson of Britain
7th Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France
8th Tom Saunders of New Zealand
9th Italy's Francesco Marri
10th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini of Britain
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 September 2017 15:09 GMT