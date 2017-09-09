Pavlos Kontides is 2017 Laser World Champion

The official Kontides victory poster - Click image for a larger image

No racing was possible on Tuesday, the final day of the event.

Kontides won five out of ten races and also counted a second, third and a fifth place, to take a well deserved world title victory.

Second was Australian Tom Burton and completing the podium was his countryman, Matt Wearn.

Britain's two time world champion Nick Thompson finished sixth.

The rest of the top ten

4th Philippp Buhl of Germany

5th Jesper Stalheim of Sweden

6th Nick Thompson of Britain

7th Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France

8th Tom Saunders of New Zealand

9th Italy's Francesco Marri

10th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini of Britain

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

19 September 2017 15:09 GMT