RSX World Championships - Day 2 China and France are leaders

Zofia Noceti Klepacka of Poland is in second (2, 1, 3,) on seven points with third China's Yunxiu Lu (1,2,4) and 10 points.

Isobel Hamilton of Britain (7,6,14) is 12th overall with 29 points. Emma Wilson (3,16,7) is 16th with 35 points and Saskia Sills (27,28,28) is 54th.

In the men's RS:X event Frenchman Louis Giard added a 5, 2 scoreline to his two earlier wins to keep the overall lead.

Chinas Bing Ye had the best day with a 1, 1 in his flight which Mateo Sanz Lanz from Switzerland also scored well with a 2, 1 in the other flight to land himself into second overall.

Wednesday is a rest day, so no racing. Racing will restart on Thursday 21 September.

No day 2 men's results available yet.

Women RS:X World Championship - Leaders after Day 2 and 5 races

1 YELLOW CHN 81 Peina Chen 5.7pts

2 BLUE POL 8 Zofia Noceti Klepacka 7pts

3 BLUE CHN 7 Yunxiu Lu 10pts

4 YELLOW CHN 5 Jiahui Wu 12pts

5 YELLOW RUS 1 Stefania Elfutina U21 12pts

6 YELLOW NED 3 Lilian De Geus 13pts

7 BLUE ESP 1 Blanca Manchon 15pts

8 BLUE CHN 19 Hongmei Shi 15pts

9 BLUE ITA 157 Marta Maggetti 21pts

10 YELLOW ISR 5 Noga Geller 25pts

11 BLUE CHN 21 Manjia Zheng 27pts

12 YELLOW GBR 3 Isobel Hamilton 29pts

13 BLUE HKG 5 Hei Man H V Chan 31pts

14 YELLOW RUS 13 Mariam Sekhposyan U21 33pts

15 YELLOW CHN 3 Xianting Huang U21 34pts

16 BLUE GBR 7 Emma Wilson U21 35pts

17 BLUE ESP 5 Marina Alabau Neira 36pts

18 18 YELLOW FRA 57 Helene Noesmoen 37pts

19 YELLOW FRA 800 Delphine Jariel U21 37pts

20 YELLOW ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini 37pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 September 2017 13:44 GMT