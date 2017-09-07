Laser Worlds - Kontides takes back lead

Click image for a larger image

The second discard on Monday removed his DNF and a 26th place finish to take Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus five points clear of Aussie Tom Burton (4,4,23).

Matt Wearn (24,5,6) of Australia dropped a place to third, one point back, with Philippp Buhl (11,11,2) of Germany keeping his fourth place on 37 points.

Jesper Stalheim (UFD,3,11) of Sweden is fifth with 45 points, and Nick Thompson moves up to sixth place boosted by a win in race 8.

The rest of the top ten are:

7th Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France (30,2,40) with 50 points,

8th Tom Saunders of New Zealand (5,8,19) with 51 points,

9th Italy's Francesco Marri (8,7,9) on 60 points and

10th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini of Britain (16,6,15) on 65 points.



Gerald New - Sailweb

18 September 2017 17:27 GMT