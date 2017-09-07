Olympic
 

Laser Worlds - Kontides takes back lead

Pavlos Kontides bounced back with 2, 1, 5, scoreline to regain the top of the leaderboard on the penultimate day of the Laser Worlds in Split, Croatia.

Click image for a larger image

The second discard on Monday removed his DNF and a 26th place finish to take Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus five points clear of Aussie Tom Burton (4,4,23).

Matt Wearn (24,5,6) of Australia dropped a place to third, one point back, with Philippp Buhl (11,11,2) of Germany keeping his fourth place on 37 points.

Jesper Stalheim (UFD,3,11) of Sweden is fifth with 45 points, and Nick Thompson moves up to sixth place boosted by a win in race 8.

The rest of the top ten are:

7th Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France (30,2,40) with 50 points,
8th Tom Saunders of New Zealand (5,8,19) with 51 points,
9th Italy's Francesco Marri (8,7,9) on 60 points and
10th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini of Britain (16,6,15) on 65 points.

Gerald New - Sailweb
18 September 2017 17:27 GMT

Related articles

Laser Worlds - Kontides takes back lead 18 September 2017 17:27
Laser Worlds - Kontides set-back 16 September 2017 16:53
Laser Worlds - Kontides extends lead 15 September 2017 17:55
Laser Worlds - Thompson looking for third World title 13 September 2017 7:47
Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson World Champions 10 September 2017 14:14
Nacra 17 Worlds - Medal Race line-up 10 September 2017 10:31
Max Salminen wins Finn Gold Cup 10 September 2017 10:01
Finn Gold Cup - Cut to the Action 9 September 2017 22:08
Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson regain lead 9 September 2017 15:56
Nacra 17 Worlds - Italian turn-over 9 September 2017 7:46
Finn Gold Cup - Wind failure 8 September 2017 15:14
Finn Gold Cup - Long wait worth it for Jorge Zarif 7 September 2017 17:30


Latest






















UK Hosted