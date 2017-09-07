Laser Worlds - Kontides set-back

Click image for a larger image

Pavlos Kontides added another race win to his scoreline, but had to disacard a DNF in the final race to maintain a one point lead over Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (1,2,1) of France.

Aussie Matt Wearn (1,2,2) is in third, tied on nine points with Kiwi Sam Meech (2,2,2). Philippp Buhl (2,3,4) of Germany is now fifth.

Biggest mover was Australian Tom Burton (7,1,1) his two race wins and being able to discard the 18th from his opening day race jump him up to sixth place.

Thomas Saunders (2,4,3) of New Zealand also benifited via the discard and is now seventh.

Nick Thompson (3,1,DNF) is eighth with Elliot Hanson dropping to ninth, and completing the top ten is Sergey Komissarov (5,8,8) of Russia.

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 September 2017 16:53 GMT