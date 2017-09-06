Laser Worlds - Kontides extends lead

Click image for a larger image

Information is trickling out of Croatia, but at the moment only one set of Flight results are posted for Friday, this keeps Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus top of the leaderboard on three points.

In second is Kiwi Sam Meech (2) four points back and in third is now Sergey Komissarov (3) of Russia on ten points, and fourth Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (7) of France.

Britain's Elliot Hanson moves into fifth place after winning his flight, tied on 13 points with Aussie Matt Wearn who also won his flight race.

Defending world champion, Nick Thompson (8) drops to ninth, with Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (12) slipping five places to tenth overall.

No really big upsets so far, Tonci Stipanovic (4) CRO picked up some places and is now 14th, Tom Burton (6) AUS moves up to 17th.

Three races are scheduled for Saturday.

Laser Standard Men’s World Championship after 3 races (147 entries)

1st CYP 212431 Pavlos Kontides, 3,0pts 1 1 1

2nd NZL 212007 Sam Meech, 7,0pts 1 4 2

3rd RUS 213011 Sergey Komissarov, 10,0pts 1 6 3

4th FRA 209021 Jean-Baptiste Bernaz, 11,0pts 2 2 7

5th GBR 209134 Elliot Hanson, 13,0pts 2 10 1

6th AUS 199015 Matthew Wearn, 13,0pts 9 3 1

7th GER 212767 Philippp Buhl, 14,0pts 10 1 3

8th ITA 188953 Giovanni Coccoluto, 14,0pts 3 2 9

9th GBR 211921 Nick Thompson, 16,0pts 3 5 8

10th GBR 211407 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini, 17,0pts 2 3 12

11th NED 212968 Yuri Hummel, 17,0pts 8 6 3

12th GBR 210139 Michael Beckett, 18,0pts 5 7 6

13th SWE 199617 Jesper Stalheim, 19,0pts 10 4 5

14th CRO 212013 Tonci Stipanovic, 22,0pts 17 1 4

15th AUS 164180 Mitchell Kennedy, 24,0pts 4 7 13

16th NZL 211585 Thomas Saunders, 25,0pts 15 3 7

17th AUS 199012 Tom Burton, 26,0pts 18 2 6

18th NED 212650 Duko Bos, 26,0pts 8 4 14

19th ITA 211979 Francesco Marrai, 27,0pts 5 15 7

20th NOR 201111 Hermann Tomasgaard, 28,0pts 10 9 9

