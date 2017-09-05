Olympic
 

Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson World Champions

Britain's Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson win the Nacra 17 World Championship title on the finish line of the Medal Race.

Click image for a larger image

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson took victory on the finish line, crossing behind Germany's Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer but ahead of title rivals Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco of Spain.

Earlier in the race Spain's Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets were dismasted in a collision with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy.

Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco take the silver and Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti the bronze.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet also made the cut for the final medal race, finishing sixth overall, with Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface finishing 16th, Chris Rashley-Laura Marimon 18th.

In the "Silver" fleet (classified from 25 to 47) winners were Britain's Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin who finished with back to back wins.

Second were the young French Crew Tim Mourniac and Amélie Riou.

Nacra 17 World Championship - Medal Race and overall points

1st GBR 299 Ben SAXTON and Katie DABSON 2 92 pts
2nd ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI and Tara PACHECO 3 95 pts
3rd ITA 370 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI (DNF) 109 pts
4th NZL 341 Gemma JONES and Jason SAUNDERS 7 111 pts
5th GER 342 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 1 115 pts
6th GBR 201 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 115 pts
7th FRA 343 Moana VAIREAUX and Manon AUDINET 6 121 pts
8th DEN 283 Lin Ea Cenholt CHRISTIANSEN and Christian Peter LÜBECK 8 122 pts
9th ESP 246 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS (DNF) 128 pts
10th NZL 261 Olivia MACKAY and Micah WILKINSON 5 129 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 September 2017 14:14 GMT

Related articles

Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson World Champions 10 September 2017 14:14
Nacra 17 Worlds - Medal Race line-up 10 September 2017 10:31
Max Salminen wins Finn Gold Cup 10 September 2017 10:01
Finn Gold Cup - Cut to the Action 9 September 2017 22:08
Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson regain lead 9 September 2017 15:56
Nacra 17 Worlds - Italian turn-over 9 September 2017 7:46
Finn Gold Cup - Wind failure 8 September 2017 15:14
Finn Gold Cup - Long wait worth it for Jorge Zarif 7 September 2017 17:30
Nacra 17 Worlds - Qualifying ends 7 September 2017 15:42
Finn Gold Cup - New leader on Day 3 6 September 2017 16:55
Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes take lead on day 2 6 September 2017 15:24
Nacra 17 Worlds - Day 1 5 September 2017 18:23


Latest






















UK Hosted