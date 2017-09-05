Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson World Champions

Click image for a larger image

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson took victory on the finish line, crossing behind Germany's Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer but ahead of title rivals Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco of Spain.

Earlier in the race Spain's Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets were dismasted in a collision with Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy.

Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco take the silver and Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti the bronze.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet also made the cut for the final medal race, finishing sixth overall, with Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface finishing 16th, Chris Rashley-Laura Marimon 18th.

In the "Silver" fleet (classified from 25 to 47) winners were Britain's Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin who finished with back to back wins.

Second were the young French Crew Tim Mourniac and Amélie Riou.

Nacra 17 World Championship - Medal Race and overall points

1st GBR 299 Ben SAXTON and Katie DABSON 2 92 pts

2nd ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI and Tara PACHECO 3 95 pts

3rd ITA 370 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI (DNF) 109 pts

4th NZL 341 Gemma JONES and Jason SAUNDERS 7 111 pts

5th GER 342 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 1 115 pts

6th GBR 201 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 4 115 pts

7th FRA 343 Moana VAIREAUX and Manon AUDINET 6 121 pts

8th DEN 283 Lin Ea Cenholt CHRISTIANSEN and Christian Peter LÜBECK 8 122 pts

9th ESP 246 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS (DNF) 128 pts

10th NZL 261 Olivia MACKAY and Micah WILKINSON 5 129 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 September 2017 14:14 GMT