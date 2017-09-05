Nacra 17 Worlds - Medal Race line-up

Kiwi pair win both final fleet races - Click image for a larger image

Britain's Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson (10,11) lost their lead to drop back to second place, just one point off the leaders.

Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (6,12) are another point back in third.

Then eight points back to fourth placed Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders of New Zealand.

The Kiwi pair won both today's races to put them back in with a podium chance and are the team in form.

Protests are being dealt with which might delay the medal race

Double points Medal race scheduled for 13:00 hrs (uk).

Nacra 17 World Championship - Top 10 before medal race

1st ITA 370 Ruggero TITA Caterina BANTI 3 2 87 pts

2nd GBR 299 Ben SAXTON Katie DABSON 10 11 88 pts

3rd ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI Tara PACHECO 6 12 89 pts

4th NZL 341 Gemma JONES Jason SAUNDERS 1 1 97 pts

5th DEN 283 Lin Ea Cenholt Peter LÜBECK 4 7 106 pts

6th ESP 246 Iker MARTINEZ Olga MASLIVETS 7 15 106 pts

7th GBR 201 John GIMSON Anna BURNET 13 13 107 pts

8th FRA 343 Moana VAIREAUX Manon AUDINET 2 14 109 pts

9th GER 342 Paul KOHLHOFF Alica STUHLEMMER 5 6 113 pts

10th NZL 261 Olivia MACKAY Micah WILKINSON 9 22 119 pts

10 September 2017 10:31 GMT