Max Salminen wins Finn Gold Cup

The light weather medal race was won by Nicholas Heiner of Holland with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary second and Ioannis Mitakis of Greece taking third.

Salminen finished eighth in the medal race with both his main rivals ahead of him, but not far enough ahead.

Jonathan Lobert of France finished fifth while Britain's Ed Wright started badly and then got a yellow flag on the downwind, recovering to finish sixth.

Overall this confirmed Salminen as the Gold Cup champion, just one point ahead of Jonathan Lobert.

Completing the podium was Heiner who finished tied on points with Ed Wright.

Opel Finn Gold Cup - Medal race and final points (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 16 47 pts

2nd FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 10 48 pts

3rd NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 2 50 pts

4th GBR-11 Ed Wright 12 50 pts

5th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 4 53 pts

6th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 6 59 pts

7th POL-17 Piotr Kula 20 80 pts

8th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 18 83 pts

9th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 8 92 pts

10th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 14 95 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 September 2017 10:01 GMT