Max Salminen wins Finn Gold Cup

Max Salminen of Sweden won the 2017 Opel Finn Gold Cup on Lake Balaton, Hungary, Sunday.

Click image for a larger image

The light weather medal race was won by Nicholas Heiner of Holland with Zsombor Berecz of Hungary second and Ioannis Mitakis of Greece taking third.

Salminen finished eighth in the medal race with both his main rivals ahead of him, but not far enough ahead.

Jonathan Lobert of France finished fifth while Britain's Ed Wright started badly and then got a yellow flag on the downwind, recovering to finish sixth.

Overall this confirmed Salminen as the Gold Cup champion, just one point ahead of Jonathan Lobert.

Completing the podium was Heiner who finished tied on points with Ed Wright.

Opel Finn Gold Cup - Medal race and final points (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 16 47 pts
2nd FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 10 48 pts
3rd NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 2 50 pts
4th GBR-11 Ed Wright 12 50 pts
5th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 4 53 pts
6th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 6 59 pts
7th POL-17 Piotr Kula 20 80 pts
8th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 18 83 pts
9th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 8 92 pts
10th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 14 95 pts

Full results here

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 September 2017 10:01 GMT

