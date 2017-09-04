Finn Gold Cup - Cut to the Action

Max Salminen of Sweden will go into Sunday’s Gold Cup medal race with a seven-point advantage at the top of the leader board after no more races were sailed.

The medal race is planned to be held first with any of the top five sailors mathematically capable of winning the title.

Only Britain's Ed Wright, in second place, has won the title before, in 2010.

After the medal race has been sailed the final race from 11th and up is scheduled.

The tentative plan is to stream the medal race live on the Finn Class Facebook page, with commentary, so hopefully the technology will work.

Finn Gold Cup - Medal Fleet, after 7 races 1 discard (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 9 4 -17 1 6 6 5 31 pts

2nd GBR-11 Ed Wright 1 -58 1 19 4 5 8 38 pts

3rd FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 2 14 9 2 8 -60 3 38 pts

4th NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 20 9 2 -21 1 3 13 48 pts

5th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 3 6 12 -36 10 16 2 49 pts

6th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 15 10 3 10 11 -21 4 53 pts

7th POL-17 Piotr Kula 5 7 14 16 -68 1 17 60 pts

8th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 28 2 4 3 114 12 16 65 pts

9th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 114 12 11 11 31 7 9 81 pts

10th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 31 8 -39 4 5 13 23 84 pts

Robert Deaves

9 September 2017 22:08 GMT