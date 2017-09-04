Nacra 17 Worlds - Saxton and Dabson regain lead

Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson - Click image for a larger image

Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (1,19,5) confirmed their second place, opening the day with a win ahead of Saxton and Dabson, with Gimson and Burnet taking a third.

For Gimson and Burnet it was the start of their best day since the opening day.

In the second race they were fourth behind Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee (15,1,19) of the USA who took their first (legal) win since day 1.

Then in the third race (R15) Gimson and Burnet finished with a flourish, with their first win and the best scoreline of the day.

Leaders Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (12,7,18) of Italy slipped back to fourth and Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets (10,8,21) of Spain are now fifth.

Of the Kiwi teams, Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson (6,3,4) had the best of it, finishing in sixth overall.

Denmark's Christiansen and Lubeck (17,12,12) had another soft day slipping five more places, to finish the day ninth.

Points are still close in the battle to be in the top ten for the medal race on Sunday and possible that there are two more races Sunday before the top ten is frozen.

It is expected to be 18/20 knots, so everything to sail for and the podium is still wide open.

In the "Silver" (classified from 25 to 47), two crews dominate and are tied on points: Britain's Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin, and the young French Crew Tim Mourniac and Amélie Riou.

Nacra 17 World Championship - Gold fleet races 4 - 6 (2 discards)

1st GBR 299 Ben SAXTON Katie DABSON 2 2 16 102 67 pts

2nd ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI Tara PACHECO 1 19 5 115 71 pts

3rd GBR 201 John GIMSON Anna BURNET 3 4 1 114 81 pts

4th ITA 370 Ruggero TITA Caterina BANTI 12 7 18 118 82 pts

5th ESP 246 Iker MARTINEZ Olga MASLIVETS 10 8 21 116 84 pts

6th NZL 261 Olivia MACKAY Micah WILKINSON 6 3 4 129 88 pts

7th FRA 343 Moana VAIREAUX Manon AUDINET 5 15 17 121 93 pts

8th NZL 341 Gemma JONES Jason SAUNDERS 24 14 7 133 95 pts

9th DEN 283 Lin Ea Cenholt Christian Peter LÜBECK 17 12 12 131 95 pts

10th AUS 317 Jason WATERHOUSE Lisa DARMANIN 9 22 10 134 99 pts

11th ARG 226 Santiago LANGE Cecilia CARRANZA 11 5 3 138 101 pts

12th GER 342 Paul KOHLHOFF Alica STUHLEMMER 8 13 9 130 102 pts

13th ITA 3 Vittorio BISSARO Maelle FRASCARI 21 11 14 143 105 pts

14th ARG 372 Mateo MAJDALANI Eugenia BOSCO 20 17 6 146 106 pts

15th BRA 230 João BULHÕES Gabriela NICOLINO 18 6 2 141 111 pts

16th URU 368 Pablo DEFAZIO Dominique KNUPPEL 13 9 23 151 111 pts

17th GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY Laura MARIMON 14 16 8 152 120 pts

18th USA 361 Riley GIBBS Louisa CHAFEE 15 1 19 175 131 pts

19th GBR 303 Tom PHIPPS Nicola BONIFACE 23 20 11 171 131 pts

20th DEN 281 Mathias BRUUN Anette VIBORG 19 23 13 177 140 pts

21st AUT 354 Thomas ZAJAC Barbara MATZ 22 18 20 183 142 pts

22nd ITA 363 Lorenzo BRESSANI Cecilia ZORZI 7 10 15 180 142 pts

23rd BER 301 Cecilia WOLLMANN Michael WOLLMANN 4 21 22 206 162 pts

24th FRA 266 Julien VILLION Bérénice DELPUECH 16 24 24 232 191 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

9 September 2017 15:56 GMT