Nacra 17 Worlds - Italian turn-over

To prove the point, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (15,1,1) of Italy rocketed out of the pack to grab the overall lead.

And Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (5,2,3) came from even further back (12th) to take second just two points off the leaders.

Only Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets (14,5,9) of Spain hung on to their podium place.

Overnight leaders, Denmark's Christiansen and Lubeck (16,13,13) had their worse day so far and finished in fourth, with Britain's Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson (4, UFD,12) dropping to fifth.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (2,8,24) of New Zealand looked to be doing well until the third race when they blew it with a 24 and are now sixth overall.

Another Italian pair, Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (1,7,15) won the opening gold fleet race and are eighth overall, tied on points with Australia's Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin.

Nacra 17 World Championship - 3 Gold fleet races - (47 entries)

1 ITA 370 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 15 1 1 81 63 pts

2 ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI and Tara PACHECO 5 2 3 90 65 pts

3 ESP 246 Iker MARTINEZ and Olga MASLIVETS 14 5 9 77 66 pts

4 DEN 283 Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian LÜBECK 16 13 13 90 71 pts

5 GBR 299 Ben SAXTON and Katie DABSON 4 (UFD) 12 82 72 pts

6 NZL 341 Gemma JONES and Jason SAUNDERS 2 8 24 88 74 pts

7 FRA 343 Moana VAIREAUX and Manon AUDINET 10 3 18 84 74 pts

8 ITA 3 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 7 15 97 80 pts

9 AUS 317 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 17 6 10 93 80 pts

10 ARG 372 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 8 20 4 103 83 pts

11 GER 342 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 12 11 2 100 85 pts

12 URU 368 Pablo DEFAZIO and Dominique KNUPPEL 19 16 7 106 89 pts

13 GBR 201 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 11 12 19 106 92 pts

14 NZL 261 Olivia MACKAY and Micah WILKINSON (UFD) 10 5 116 100 pts

15 GBR 303 Tom PHIPPS and Nicola BONIFACE 6 9 11 117 100 pts

16 GBR 257 Chris RASHLEY and Laura MARIMON 18 17 8 114 100 pts

17 BRA 230 João BULHÕES and Gabriela NICOLINO 7 18 16 115 103 pts

18 AUT 354 Thomas ZAJAC and Barbara MATZ 3 15 20 123 104 pts

19 ARG 226 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA 20 (UFD) 17 119 107 pts

20 DEN 281 Mathias BRUUN and Anette VIBORG 9 14 23 122 108 pts

21 USA 361 Riley GIBBS Louisa and CHAFEE 13 4 14 140 115 pts

22 ITA 363 Lorenzo BRESSANI and Cecilia ZORZI 21 19 6 148 131 pts

23 BER 301 Cecilia WOLLMANN and Michael WOLLMANN 22 21 21 159 137 pts

24 FRA 266 Julien VILLION and Bérénice DELPUECH 23 22 22 168 151 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 September 2017 16:55 GMT