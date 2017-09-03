Olympic
 

Finn Gold Cup - Wind failure

The Wind just did not want to play today at the Opel Finn Gold Cup on Lake Balaton and all racing was eventually cancelled for the day.

Three races are scheduled for Saturday.

Finn Gold Cup - Day 3 leading positions, 7 races 1 discard (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 9 4 -17 1 6 6 5 31 pts
2nd GBR-11 Ed Wright 1 -58 1 19 4 5 8 38 pts
3rd FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 2 14 9 2 8 -60 3 38 pts
4th NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 20 9 2 -21 1 3 13 48 pts
5th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 3 6 12 -36 10 16 2 49 pts
6th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 15 10 3 10 11 -21 4 53 pts
7th POL-17 Piotr Kula 5 7 14 16 -68 1 17 60 pts
8th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 28 2 4 3 114 12 16 65 pts
9th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 114 12 11 11 31 7 9 81 pts
10th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 31 8 -39 4 5 13 23 84 pts

8 September 2017 15:14 GMT

