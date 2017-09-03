Finn Gold Cup - Wind failure

Click image for a larger image

Three races are scheduled for Saturday.

Finn Gold Cup - Day 3 leading positions, 7 races 1 discard (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 9 4 -17 1 6 6 5 31 pts

2nd GBR-11 Ed Wright 1 -58 1 19 4 5 8 38 pts

3rd FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 2 14 9 2 8 -60 3 38 pts

4th NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 20 9 2 -21 1 3 13 48 pts

5th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 3 6 12 -36 10 16 2 49 pts

6th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 15 10 3 10 11 -21 4 53 pts

7th POL-17 Piotr Kula 5 7 14 16 -68 1 17 60 pts

8th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 28 2 4 3 114 12 16 65 pts

9th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 114 12 11 11 31 7 9 81 pts

10th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 31 8 -39 4 5 13 23 84 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

8 September 2017 15:14 GMT