Finn Gold Cup - Long wait worth it for Jorge Zarif

And when it did arrive, in mid afternoon, just one race was completed.

Winner was Jorge Zarif of Brazil who took the lead on the first downwind and held it to the finish, to cross ahead of Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and early leader Jonathan Lobert of France.

Overall leader Max Salminen finished in fifth behind Ioannis Mitakis of Greece, to extend his lead to seven points over Britain's Ed Wright, who was eighth today.

Lobert moves into third ahead of Holland's Nicholas Heiner, with Berecz fourth and Mitakis fifth.

Finn Gold Cup - Day 3 leading positions, 7 races 1 discard (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 9 4 -17 1 6 6 5 31 pts

2nd GBR-11 Ed Wright 1 -58 1 19 4 5 8 38 pts

3rd FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 2 14 9 2 8 -60 3 38 pts

4th NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 20 9 2 -21 1 3 13 48 pts

5th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 3 6 12 -36 10 16 2 49 pts

6th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 15 10 3 10 11 -21 4 53 pts

7th POL-17 Piotr Kula 5 7 14 16 -68 1 17 60 pts

8th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 28 2 4 3 114 12 16 65 pts

9th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 114 12 11 11 31 7 9 81 pts

10th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 31 8 -39 4 5 13 23 84 pts

11th GBR-71 Henry Wetherell 11 34 20 9 3 -45 10 87 pts

12th AUS-1 Jake Lilley 13 56 10 114 2 4 7 92 pts

13th AUS-261 Oliver Tweddell 6 -42 25 6 12 31 24 104 pts

14th FIN-8 Oskari Muhonen 21 23 5 40 18 2 -54 109 pts

15th BRA-109 Jorge Zarif 114 11 6 42 33 25 1 118 pts

16th GER-25 Max Kohlhoff 10 20 27 114 19 22 21 119 pts

17th FRA-17 Pic Fabian 14 -66 21 34 15 15 25 124 pts

18th EST-2 Deniss Karpak 18 3 30 24 22 29 -37 126 pts

19th GBR-91 Ben Cornish 16 30 8 12 -47 36 29 131 pts

20th CZE-5 Ondrej Teply 8 13 34 7 -54 20 51 133 pts

21st CRO-52 Nenad Bugarin 4 1 7 114 7 114 6 139 pts

22nd POL-16 Mikolaj Lahn 30 5 18 38 -70 10 40 141 pts

23rd CRO-1 Josip Olujic 23 15 -40 31 20 40 12 141 pts

24th SUI-38 Nils Theuninck -45 16 26 33 28 8 36 147 pts

25th ESP-17 Pablo Guitián 35 27 22 13 24 26 -38 147 pts

26th RUS-6 Arkadiy Kistanov 42 50 114 5 9 11 32 149 pts

27th NOR-9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 17 19 38 22 45 -54 11 152 pts

28th GER-259 Phillip Kasueske 34 21 -41 23 16 27 31 152 pts

29th CAN-18 Tom Ramshaw 12 55 24 18 32 114 22 163 pts

30th ITA-123 Filippo Baldassari 22 29 19 43 -61 34 19 166 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 September 2017 17:30 GMT