Finn Gold Cup - New leader on Day 3

The ever-tricky wind caused more high scores, with overnight leader Jonathan Lobert picking up a 60 in the second race - he drops to fourth overall tied on points with Heiner.

Salminen scored safely with a 6 -6 to take the lead despite Heiner having a great day with a 1 -3 scoreline for the best of the day.

Wright, with a 4 -5 had his best day so far, but is already diacarding a 58 and carrying a 19 he does not have a lot of room to maneuver in the tricky conditions.

Piotr Kula of Poland demonstrated how difficult it was again Wednesday, finishing 68 in the first race then winning the second (R6). He is now fifth overall.

Croatia's Nenad Bugarin, who led on the opening day with a 4 - 1, is now down in 27th with scores of 7, 114.0 BFD, 7, 114.0 RET.

As the sailors came ashore lake became windless for the first time since the event opened. Some forecasts would indicate a delayed start is possible Thursday.

Finn Gold Cup - Day 3 leading positions, 6 races 1 discard (113 entries)

1st SWE-33 Max Salminen 9 4 -17 1 6 6 26 pts

2nd GBR-11 Ed Wright 1 -58 1 19 4 5 30 pts

3rd NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 20 9 2 -21 1 3 35 pts

4th FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 2 14 9 2 8 -60 35 pts

5th POL-17 Piotr Kula 5 7 14 16 -68 1 43 pts

6th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 3 6 12 -36 10 16 47 pts

7th ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 28 2 4 3 114 12 49 pts

8th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 15 10 3 10 11 -21 49 pts

9th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 31 8 -39 4 5 13 61 pts

10th FIN-8 Oskari Muhonen 21 23 5 -40 18 2 69 pts

11th NOR-1 Anders Pedersen 114 12 11 11 31 7 72 pts

12th GBR-71 Henry Wetherell 11 34 20 9 3 -45 77 pts

13th AUS-261 Oliver Tweddell 6 -42 25 6 12 31 80 pts

14th CZE-5 Ondrej Teply 8 13 34 7 -54 20 82 pts

15th AUS-1 Jake Lilley 13 56 10 114 2 4 85 pts

16th EST-2 Deniss Karpak 18 3 -30 24 22 29 96 pts

17th GER-25 Max Kohlhoff 10 20 27 114 19 22 98 pts

18th FRA-17 Pic Fabian 14 -66 21 34 15 15 99 pts

19th POL-16 Mikolaj Lahn 30 5 18 38 -70 10 101 pts

20th GBR-91 Ben Cornish 16 30 8 12 -47 36 102 pts

21st SUI-38 Nils Theuninck -45 16 26 33 28 8 111 pts

22nd ESP-17 Pablo Guitián -35 27 22 13 24 26 112 pts

23rd RUS-6 Arkadiy Kistanov 42 50 114 5 9 11 117 pts

24th BRA-109 Jorge Zarif 114 11 6 42 33 25 117 pts

25th GER-259 Phillip Kasueske 34 21 -41 23 16 27 121 pts

26th CRO-1 Josip Olujic 23 15 -40 31 20 40 129 pts

27th CRO-52 Nenad Bugarin 4 1 7 114 7 114 133 pts

28th USA-91 Luke Muller -48 32 16 17 23 47 135 pts

29th SWE-11 Johannes Pettersson 36 -52 15 15 50 24 140 pts

30th ESP-7 Alejandro Muscat 43 22 28 30 -49 17 140 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

6 September 2017 16:55 GMT