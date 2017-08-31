Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes take lead on day 2

Click image for a larger image

Denmark's Christiansen and Lubeck (3,4,4) take a six point lead ahead of Britain's Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson (6,5,2) with European Champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (6,1,2) of Italy in third.

Six races have been completed, racing in two flights, and the first discard has been taken.

Day 1 leaders John Gimson and Anna Burnet (14,6,7) drop back to sixth overall, tied on 22 points with fifth placed Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets (4,7,1) of Spain.

In seventh, also on 22 points, are Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (14,3,7) of New Zealand, with Australia's Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (5,1,5) in eighth on 24 points.

Other flight race winners today included, Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (1,8,6), Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (8,2,1), and Italy's Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (1,2,3) with the best score of the day.

Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee of the USA, who were protested yesterday over an equipment infringement, finished in 28th after day 2 with a UFD, 12, 8 scoreline.

At the class AGM, as well as the decision to ban using the genneker to the windward mark, the class decided to have more flexibility and to allow the Race Officers to prescribe times when the foils may be raised in lighter airs.

Also class rules will be changed to require helmets, safety knives, and impact vests doubling as floatation devices. And Race Officials are to determine when, in lighter winds, it is safe to race without helmets.

6 September 2017 15:24 GMT