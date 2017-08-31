Olympic
 

Nacra 17 Worlds - Day 1

British crews took the top two places after three races on the opening day of the Nacra17 World Championships in La Grande Motte, France.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR - Click image for a larger image

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,4,2) take a three point lead on day 1 of the Nacra17 Worlds.

They lead from Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson (6,4,2) who are tied on points with Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (3,5,4) of New Zealand.

Apart from that the posted results are unclear following protests - will have to wait for updated report/results. See below . . .

American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee were protested after racing for a measurement infringement and penalised.

They had an opening second and two first places from their 24 strong Blue fleet group and were credited with the provisional early lead of the championship.

But they were subsequently protested and penalised for sailing with the rubber bushes at the top of the foils removed, contrary to the International Jury’s interpretation of the measurement rules.

Thus the results are not showing the winner of the second two races (the USA pair).

Strange that with all the recent problems with the foil system on the Nacra the USA crew decided to risk making unauthorised changes.

Spain's Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets (1,11,9) won their opening flight with Lorenzo Bulhoes and Cecillia Zorzi (1,6,17) of Italy taking the other flight.

In Race 2 Denmark's Lin Ea Cenholt Christianse and Christian Lubeck (12,1,1) won the first of back to back wins.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
5 September 2017 18:23 GMT

Related articles

Finn Gold Cup - New leader on Day 3 6 September 2017 16:55
Nacra 17 Worlds - Danes take lead on day 2 6 September 2017 15:24
Nacra 17 Worlds - Day 1 5 September 2017 18:23
Finn Gold Cup - Lobert leads after 4 races 5 September 2017 17:50
Nacra 17 Worlds - Unwanted publicity 5 September 2017 7:27
Finn Gold Cup - Day 1 to Nenad Bugarin 4 September 2017 20:02
World Sailing gets out the bidding bowl 4 September 2017 17:56
Finn Gold Cup - Horse riding, archery, spear throwing! 3 September 2017 10:18
49erFX World Championships - Gold for Danes 3 September 2017 7:12
49er World Championships - Gold for Fletcher and Bithell 2 September 2017 16:31
49er & 49erFX Worlds - Conditions halt racing 1 September 2017 17:13
49er World Championships - Fletcher and Bithell top the table 31 August 2017 18:46


Latest






















UK Hosted