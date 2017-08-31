Nacra 17 Worlds - Day 1

John Gimson and Anna Burnet GBR - Click image for a larger image

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3,4,2) take a three point lead on day 1 of the Nacra17 Worlds.

They lead from Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson (6,4,2) who are tied on points with Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (3,5,4) of New Zealand.

Apart from that the posted results are unclear following protests - will have to wait for updated report/results. See below . . .

American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee were protested after racing for a measurement infringement and penalised.

They had an opening second and two first places from their 24 strong Blue fleet group and were credited with the provisional early lead of the championship.

But they were subsequently protested and penalised for sailing with the rubber bushes at the top of the foils removed, contrary to the International Jury’s interpretation of the measurement rules.

Thus the results are not showing the winner of the second two races (the USA pair).

Strange that with all the recent problems with the foil system on the Nacra the USA crew decided to risk making unauthorised changes.

Spain's Iker Martinez and Olga Maslivets (1,11,9) won their opening flight with Lorenzo Bulhoes and Cecillia Zorzi (1,6,17) of Italy taking the other flight.

In Race 2 Denmark's Lin Ea Cenholt Christianse and Christian Lubeck (12,1,1) won the first of back to back wins.

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 September 2017 18:23 GMT