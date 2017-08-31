Finn Gold Cup - Lobert leads after 4 races

Jonathan Lobert of France has taken the lead at the Opel Finn Gold Cup at Balatonföldvár, Hungary.
Though he led both races at some point, the tricky Balaton breeze got the better of him twice and the race wins went to Edward Wright and Max Salminen.
Salminen of Sweden is now in second with Facundo Olezza of Argentina third overall.
Britain's Ed Wright continued a rags to riches route, winning race 3, the first race of the day, ahead of Dutchman Nicholas Heiner with Ioannis Mitakis of Greece in third place.
In the second race Wright finished back in 19th and climbs to 12th overall, still counting a mighty 58 points from the opening race of the event.
Winner of race 4 was Salminen ahead of Lobert with Olezza third.
Britain's Ben Cornish (8,12) moves up to ninth, with Henry Wetherel (20,9) now tenth.
Finn Gold Cup - Day 2 leading positions (113 entries)
1st FRA-112 Jonathan Lobert 2 14 9 2 27 pts
2nd SWE-33 Max Salminen 9 4 17 1 31 pts
3rd ARG-48 Facundo Olezza 28 2 4 3 37 pts
4th GRE-77 Ioannis Mitakis 15 10 3 10 38 pts
5th POL-17 Piotr Kula 5 7 14 16 42 pts
6th NED-89 Nicholas Heiner 20 9 2 21 52 pts
7th HUN-40 Zsombor Berecz 3 6 12 36 57 pts
8th CZE-5 Ondrej Teply 8 13 34 7 62 pts
9th GBR-91 Ben Cornish 16 30 8 12 66 pts
10th GBR-71 Henry Wetherell 11 34 20 9 74 pts
11th EST-2 Deniss Karpak 18 3 30 24 75 pts
12th GBR-11 Ed Wright 1 58 1 19 79 pts
13th AUS-261 Oliver Tweddell 6 42 25 6 79 pts
14th CRO-69 Milan Vujasinovic 31 8 39 4 82 pts
15th FIN-8 Oskari Muhonen 21 23 5 40 89 pts
16th POL-16 Mikolaj Lahn 30 5 18 38 91 pts
17th NOR-9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 17 19 38 22 96 pts
18th ESP-17 Pablo Guitián 35 27 22 13 97 pts
19th CAN-18 Tom Ramshaw 12 55 24 18 109 pts
20th CRO-1 Josip Olujic 23 15 40 31 109 pts
21st USA-91 Luke Muller 48 32 16 17 113 pts
22nd ITA-123 Filippo Baldassari 22 29 19 43 113 pts
23rd SWE-11 Johannes Pettersson 36 52 15 15 118 pts
24th GER-259 Phillip Kasueske 34 21 41 23 119 pts
25th SUI-38 Nils Theuninck 45 16 26 33 120 pts
26th ESP-235 Joan Cardona 26 35 31 30.7 RDGa 122.7 pts
27th ESP-7 Alejandro Muscat 43 22 28 30 123 pts
28th GBR-29 Peter McCoy 39 33 23 28 123 pts
29th CRO-52 Nenad Bugarin 4 1 7 114.0 BFD 126 pts
30th ITA-59 Alessio Spadoni 46 25 36 26 133 pts
