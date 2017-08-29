Finn Gold Cup - Day 1 to Nenad Bugarin

Two very tricky races in shifty and patchy conditions left much of the fleet with at least one high score.

Britain's Ed Wright had a dream start, winning the first race, but then plunging to finish middle of the fleet (58) in race 2, and 23rd overall for the day.

No such drama for Bugarin who opened with a fourth and then won the second race.

He is four points ahead of Hungary's Zsombor Berecz (3,6) in second, with Piotr Kula (5,7) from Poland, in third.

In race 1, after two false starts and a general recall, Oisin Mcclelland, from Ireland, rounded the top mark in Race 1 in first place after favouring the middle right.

Jonathan Lobert, from France, was second at the top and briefly took the lead downwind, before the right side came past in more pressure. But it was Wright, who led through the gate and extended up the second beat with a nice lead.

The right side came in strong on the second beat with Anders Pedersen, from Norway, coming through into second.

The fleet closed up on Wright on the final downwind as the search for pressure became paramount. Lobert came through for second at the finish, while Berecz passed some boats to cross third.

Zsombor Berecz - Click image for a larger image

Race 2 was started without Oscar, though it was raised at the top mark as the wind passed 10 knots.

The corners were strong with those who bailed out of the left early struggling at the top. Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, rounded first from Deniss Karpak, from Estonia and Bugarin.

Karpak had been third for a while in the first race but had got lost on the second beat and dropped 20 places. In the second race he was good enough to hold his position and the top three boats separated from the fleet.

Bugarin sailed well to take the lead on the second upwind and then sailed away from the fleet for a comfortable win, from Olezza and Karpak.

Lobert, the current European Champion, ended the day in fifth overall, and was happy with his day, despite a 15th in the second race.

Finn - Leading Results after two races (113 entries)

1st CRO 52 Nenad Bugarin 4, 1, 5pts

2nd HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 3, 6, 9pts

3rd POL 17 Piotr Kula 5, 7, 12pts

4th SWE 33 Max Salminen 9, 4, 13pts

5th FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 2, 14, 16pts

6th EST 2 Deniss Karpak 18, 3, 21pts

7th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 8, 13, 21pts

8th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis 15, 10, 25pts

9th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 20, 9, 29pts

10th ARG 48 Facundo Olezza 10, 20, 30pts

GBR:

17th GBR-71 Henry Wetherell 11.0 34.0 45pts

18th GBR-91 Ben Cornish 16.0 30.0 46pts

23rd GBR-11 Ed Wright 1.0 58.0 59pts

33rd GBR-29 Peter McCoy 39.0 33.0 72pts

40th GBR-96 Hector Simpson 41.0 39.0 80pts

55th GBR-81 James Skulczuk 62.0 43.0 105pts

Full results in pdf here

Robert Deaves

4 September 2017 20:02 GMT