World Sailing gets out the bidding bowl

Due to the withdraw of Kiel, Germany, who were awarded the 2018 edition of the World Cup Series Final, the event is up for bids again.

Is this a chance for the RYA to step-in with WPNSA?

Ignored in the previous bidding round - thus no Olympic class Regatta in the UK this year - could this be a chance for a British venue to get back on the circuit . . . if they want to?

The wording of the press release suggests commercial confilct between Kiel and World Sailing, and would the RYA want to go where the Germans thought better of?

The whole World Cup Series has been looking pretty rickety as World Sailing have sliced and diced it to keep it on the road, and now it is all looking even more desperate.

WPNSA is always banging on about its Olympic 2012 pedigree but is it really that popular when Olympic medals are not on offer?

Great sailing waters, OK facilities and if they could get the spectating sorted out - getting more important all the time - they could be in with a chance.

World Sailing are looking for four venues, a Jun/Jul 2018 WCS Final venue, a European WCS venue for April 2019 and 2020, and a WCS Final venue for 2019.

Member National Authorities or Host Cities interested in bidding for either the Final or Round should contact competitions@sailing.org for further information.

World Sailing must receive bids via competitions@sailing.org by 2nd October 2017 and the decision will be made on the winning bids at the World Sailing Board meeting in early November 2017.

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 September 2017 17:56 GMT