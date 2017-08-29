Finn Gold Cup - Horse riding, archery, spear throwing!

Latest Finn anger training technique! - Click image for a larger image

Horse riding, archery, spear throwing, falconry and some dubious racing tactics were the key points of a spectacular Opel Finn Gold Cup opening ceremony at Balatonföldvár (4-10 September).

The light rain did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the 124 sailors from 32 countries taking part in the championship with a huge crowd gathered about the renovated clubhouse of Spartacus SC, by Lake Balaton.

The line-up also includes former World and European champions, as well as 12 of the sailors who took part in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The European Champion, Jonathan Lobert, is still looking for his first world title and is one of the clear favourites this week.

It covers the full spectrum of Finn sailors and Finn sailing and whoever comes out on top by next Sunday will be fully deserving of the title of Finn World Champion.

Five British Sailing Team athletes will be among 124 contenders for the coveted Finn Gold Cup – the World Championship for the men’s heavyweight dinghy class.

Rio Olympic Champion Giles Scott has won the past three editions – four Gold Cups in total – but has taken a break from Finn competition this season after campaigning for the America’s Cup.

The 2010 World Champion Ed Wright will have an eye on the podium spots after clinching silver at the European Championships in May.

Also someone to watch is rising talent Ben Cornish who took European bronze as well as gold at the World Cup Series Final in Santander in June.

They’ll be joined by U23 European Champion Henry Wetherell, plus Peter McCoy and Hector Simpson.

Normal service resumes with the practice race Sunday afternoon before the first of the ten-race opening series is scheduled for Monday morning.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

3 September 2017 10:18 GMT