49erFX World Championships - Gold for Danes

Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen - Click image for a larger image

The Danes (1,2,1,10,2) won the five tough race series on the final day to finish nine points ahead of Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil and Alex Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand.

The women’s FX fleet sailed two races before heading back to shore, and it looked like that it was all over.

But and with the race deadline drifting close, officials sent the top ten teams out to the medal racing course again.

Hansen and Salskov-Iversen had really dominated the earlier races and needed to do it again in the final race series.

A capsize in the penultimate race with Grael and Kunze taking a second meant they had to cover the Brazilian pair in the final race, but a second place was enough to confirm the title.

Grael and Kunze with a 3, 3, 5, 2, 5 score edged ahead of Maloney and Meech to take silver, the Kiwi pair taking the bronze.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey dropped back to finish ninth, with Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth in 12th.

49erFX World Championship - Final (56 entries)

Gold DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 30 pts

Silver BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 39 pts

Bronze NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 49 pts

4th DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 69 pts

5th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 71 pts

6th NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Jeske KISTERS 74 pts

7th ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Berta BETANZOS MORO 78 pts

8th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 88 pts

9th GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 88 pts

10th DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 116 pts

All results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

3 September 2017 7:12 GMT