49er World Championships - Gold for Fletcher and Bithell

Also in the medals were Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt who took silver, with Ben Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria taking the bronze.

The weather conditions had cancelled the 49er racing Friday leaving the teams to complete four races Saturday for the championship, the medal races were cancelled.

Although not reaching the high levels they showed in the earlier races, Fletcher and Bithell (4,4,2,8) were able to contain the charge of Bildstein and Hussl, who started the day with a 1 - 2, but then faltered in the final two races with a 6 - 18.

Also looking dangerous were team-mates, Peters and Sterritt who started the day in fourth and finished ahead of Fletcher and Bithell in the first race.

Falling to a 16 in the second race, they then finished the day with a 3 - 5 to take second, four points off the new champions, and repeating their result in the Europeans.

49er World Championship - Final (81 entries)

Gold GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 19 pts

Silver GBR 25 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 23 pts

Bronze AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 28 pts

4th POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI 31 pts

5th GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 32 pts

6th GER 8 Erik HEIL Thomas and PLOESSEL 32 pts

7th FRA 144 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN 37 pts

8th ESP 97 Diego BOTIN le CHEVER and Iago LOPEZ MARRA 41 pts

9th ESP 46 Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO TELLECHEA 42 pts

10th ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI and Andrea TESEI 42 pts

In the women's 49erFX World Championship, again no medal raceing, but five tough races to decide the title.

Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen put together a great performance to take the title by nine points ahead of Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil and Alex Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand.

Hansen and Salskov-Iversen really dominated the final race series with a 1, 2, 1, 10 and 2 scoreline to take the gold.

Grael and Kunze with a 3, 3, 5, 2, 5 score adged ahead of Maloney and Meech to take silver, the Kiwi pair taking the bronze.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey dropped back to finish ninth, with Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth in 12th.

49erFX World Championship - Final (56 entries)

Gold DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 30 pts

Silver BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 39 pts

Bronze NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 49 pts

4th DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 69 pts

5th GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 71 pts

6th NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Jeske KISTERS 74 pts

7th ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Berta BETANZOS MORO 78 pts

8th GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 88 pts

9th GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 88 pts

10th DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 116 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 September 2017 16:31 GMT