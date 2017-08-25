49er & 49erFX Worlds - Conditions halt racing

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth - Click image for a larger image

Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen take over the lead (11,1,2,1) with 14 points, with Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (2,4,7,11) of New Zealand second on 19 points.

Third are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1,3,3,10) of Brazil with 21 points, and fourth Germany's Vicky Jurzcok and Anika Lorenz (4,9,6,6) on 32 points.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (3,14,4,4) move into fifth place - despite capsizing when leading the second race - on 34 points.

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (9,19,18,14) are tenth overall.

The situation is not looking good for Saturday's final racing in Porto, but they will try to get the men's 49er out early to catch-up with the racing, then the women later if the weather is co-operative.

Scores below are for the four race Friday with overall after 10 races:

49erFX World Championships after 10 races (4 Friday) (56 entries)

1 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 11 1 2 1 31 14 pts

2 NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 2 4 7 11 33 19 pts

3 BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 1 3 3 10 37 21 pts

4 GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 4 9 6 6 59 32 pts

5 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 3 14 4 4 64 34 pts

6 DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 19 15 1 2 61 36 pts

7 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Jeske KISTERS 12 10 9 5 67 44 pts

8 ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Berta BETANZOS 18 2 5 3 86 51 pts

9 GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 5 8 11 8 92 64 pts

10 GBR 99 Kate MACGREGOR and Sophie AINSWORTH 9 19 18 14 110 68 pts

11 NZL 484 Erica DAWSON and Kate STEWART 14 13 15 (DNF) 131 68 pts

12 NED 669 Dewi COUVERT and Marieke JONGENS 7 5 8 (DNF) 133 71 pts

13 FRA 971 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 15 6 12 9 108 71 pts

14 DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 10 7 19 16 106 71 pts

15 ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ 16 17 13 15 106 75 pts

16 GER 810 Jule GÖRGE and Lotta GÖRGE 20 12 14 12 118 78 pts

17 NOR 26 Helene NAESS and Marie RØNNINGEN 13 11 10 (DNF) 134 81 pts

18 ARU 515 Odile van AANHOLT and Nicole van der VELDEN 8 16 17 17 121 85 pts

19 AUS 14 Haylee OUTTERIDGE and Nina CURTIS 6 20 16 13 124 86 pts

20 SWE 113 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 17 18 20 7 135 92 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 September 2017 17:13 GMT