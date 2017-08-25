49er World Championships - Fletcher and Bithell top the table

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell put the first day's racing behind them and performed to their new status as European Champions with a hat-trick of race wins on Thursday.
Britain's Fletcher and Bithell were able to discard a 16 to go four points clear leaders.
Second are Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (2,3,5) of Spain, with Germany's Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme (2,6,2) in third.
Overnight leaders James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (4,2,3) drop back to fourth but with the same points as Schmidt and Boehme.
Also with a strong performance were Poland's Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski (2,1,1) to take fifth place, tied on points with Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel of Germany in sixth.
49er World Championships after 6 races (81 entries)
1 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 1 5 16 1 1 1 25 9 pts
2 ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ MARRA 1 (UFD) 2 2 3 5 41 13 pts
3 GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 4 3 2 2 6 2 19 13 pts
4 GBR 25 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 2 5 4 2 3 18 13 pts
5 POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI 9 11 1 2 1 1 25 14 pts
6 GER 8 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 7 1 2 1 12 3 26 14 pts
7 POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José Luis COSTA 1 2 13 3 3 5 27 14 pts
8 ARG 51 Yago LANGE and Klaus LANGE 5 1 5 4 5 2 22 17 pts
9 FRA 144 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN 3 8 3 3 6 2 25 17 pts
10 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 5 3 4 3 4 11 30 19 pts
11 ESP 46 Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO 6 11 7 7 1 1 33 22 pts
12 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI and Andrea TESEI 7 14 7 4 2 4 38 24 pts
13 AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Joel TURNER 14 9 7 7 2 4 43 29 pts
14 NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI and Trent RIPPEY 8 3 4 13 5 10 43 30 pts
15 GER 220 Nils CARSTENSEN and Jan FRIGGE 14 8 4 9 7 7 49 35 pts
16 SUI 111 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 13 10 6 5 6 9 49 36 pts
17 SWE 16 Carl P SYLVAN and Marcus ANJEMARK 10 16 8 6 10 3 53 37 pts
18 SWE 21 Fritiof HEDSTRÖM and Otto HAMEL 19 4 11 10 7 5 56 37 pts
19 BRA 20 Carlos ROBLES and Marco GRAEL 5 (UFD) 6 6 7 13 65 37 pts
20 GER 202 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 14 9 3 5 10 11 52 38 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
31 August 2017 18:46 GMT