49er World Championships - Fletcher and Bithell top the table

Britain's Fletcher and Bithell were able to discard a 16 to go four points clear leaders.

Second are Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (2,3,5) of Spain, with Germany's Justus Schmidt and Max Boehme (2,6,2) in third.

Overnight leaders James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (4,2,3) drop back to fourth but with the same points as Schmidt and Boehme.

Also with a strong performance were Poland's Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski (2,1,1) to take fifth place, tied on points with Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel of Germany in sixth.

49er World Championships after 6 races (81 entries)

1 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL 1 5 16 1 1 1 25 9 pts

2 ESP 97 Diego BOTIN and Iago LOPEZ MARRA 1 (UFD) 2 2 3 5 41 13 pts

3 GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT and Max BOEHME 4 3 2 2 6 2 19 13 pts

4 GBR 25 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 2 2 5 4 2 3 18 13 pts

5 POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Pawel KOLODZINSKI 9 11 1 2 1 1 25 14 pts

6 GER 8 Erik HEIL and Thomas PLOESSEL 7 1 2 1 12 3 26 14 pts

7 POR 27 Jorge LIMA and José Luis COSTA 1 2 13 3 3 5 27 14 pts

8 ARG 51 Yago LANGE and Klaus LANGE 5 1 5 4 5 2 22 17 pts

9 FRA 144 Kévin FISCHER and Yann JAUVIN 3 8 3 3 6 2 25 17 pts

10 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 5 3 4 3 4 11 30 19 pts

11 ESP 46 Federico ALONSO and Arturo ALONSO 6 11 7 7 1 1 33 22 pts

12 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI and Andrea TESEI 7 14 7 4 2 4 38 24 pts

13 AUS 91 David GILMOUR and Joel TURNER 14 9 7 7 2 4 43 29 pts

14 NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI and Trent RIPPEY 8 3 4 13 5 10 43 30 pts

15 GER 220 Nils CARSTENSEN and Jan FRIGGE 14 8 4 9 7 7 49 35 pts

16 SUI 111 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 13 10 6 5 6 9 49 36 pts

17 SWE 16 Carl P SYLVAN and Marcus ANJEMARK 10 16 8 6 10 3 53 37 pts

18 SWE 21 Fritiof HEDSTRÖM and Otto HAMEL 19 4 11 10 7 5 56 37 pts

19 BRA 20 Carlos ROBLES and Marco GRAEL 5 (UFD) 6 6 7 13 65 37 pts

20 GER 202 Jakob MEGGENDORFER and Andreas SPRANGER 14 9 3 5 10 11 52 38 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

31 August 2017 18:46 GMT