49erFX Worlds - 3 more wins for Kiwi pair

Maloney and Meech won three of their four flight races, while Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen won two of their four races to move into second overall.

Up into third are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (4,2,4,3) of Brazil, with Germany's Vicky Jurzcok and Anika Lorenz (5,4,2,18) slip to fourth.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,1,16,1) move from 14th to seventh after two wins, and Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth (10,6,4,3) were able to drop the 23 from yesterday and move to ninth overall.

Sophie Weguelin and Stephanie Orton (8,18,21,18) had a day to forget dropping to 29 overall.

Also in trouble were Anna Yamazaki and Sena Takano (2,4) of Japan dropping from fifth to 26 overall.

49erFX World Championships after 6 races (56 entries)

1 NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 3 1 1 2 1 1 9 6 pts

2 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 5 1 6 1 2 16 10 pts

3 BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 6 1 4 2 4 3 20 14 pts

4 GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 3 2 5 4 2 18 34 16 pts

5 DEN 11 Ida Marie BAAD NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD OLSEN 6 3 3 3 5 4 24 18 pts

6 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Jeske KISTERS 2 10 4 11 2 2 31 20 pts

7 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 11 2 1 16 1 39 23 pts

8 NZL 484 Erica DAWSON and Kate STEWART 4 26 7 5 5 5 52 26 pts

9 GBR 99 Kate MACGREGOR and Sophie AINSWORTH 4 23 10 6 4 3 50 27 pts

10 ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ 14 9 7 7 3 5 45 31 pts

11 DEN 49 Anne-Julie SCHÜTT and Iben NIELSBY 16 9 15 1 9 4 54 38 pts

12 ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Berta BETANZOS MORO 17 7 3 3 11 17 58 41 pts

13 GER 810 Jule GÖRGE and Lotta GÖRGE 20 7 9 4 15 6 61 41 pts

14 GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 16 17 6 8 6 7 60 43 pts

15 FRA 971 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 7 22 2 16 3 16 66 44 pts

16 FIN 120 Noora RUSKOLA and Mikaela WULFF 1 5 24 13 12 14 69 45 pts

17 ARU 515 Odile van AANHOLT and Nicole van der VELDEN 15 19 6 8 6 11 65 46 pts

18 NOR 26 Helene NAESS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5 8 13 16 7 14 63 47 pts

19 SWE 113 Vilma BOBECK and Malin TENGSTRÖM 23 15 11 5 11 8 73 50 pts

20 AUS 14 Haylee OUTTERIDGE and Nina CURTIS 11 3 14 18 13 10 69 51 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

31 August 2017 14:21 GMT