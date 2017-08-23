49erFX World Championships - Kiwi pair take early lead

Click image for a larger image

Two races were completed for the 56 entries, racing in two flights, and first leaders are Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (3,1) of New Zealand who take a one point lead.

In second are Germany's Vicky Jurzcok and Anika Lorenz (3,2) with Denmark's Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen (1,5) third.

Other race winners were Noora Ruskola and Mikaela Wulff (1,5) of Finland in a three-way tie on points with Hansen and Salskov-Iversen, and Anna Yamazaki and Sena Takano (2,4) of Japan.

In sixth are Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (6,1) of Brazil.

Not starting well were the reigning European Champions Tina Lutz and Sani Beucke, they scored a 16,17 to sit in 35th place.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (8,11) finished the day in 14th with Sophie Weguelin and Stephanie Orton (5,16) in 16th.

Kate MacGregor and Sophie Ainsworth started well with a fourth but a 23rd in their second race put them 24th overall.

49erFX World Championships after 2 races (56 entries)

1 NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY and Molly MEECH 3 1 4 pts

2 GER 55 Victoria JURCZOK and Anika LORENZ 3 2 5 pts

3 DEN 71 Jena Mai HANSEN and Katja SALSKOV-IVERSEN 1 5 6 pts

3 FIN 120 Noora RUSKOLA and Mikaela WULFF 1 5 6 pts

5 JPN 117 Anna YAMAZAKI and Sena TAKANO 2 4 6 pts

6 BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 6 1 7 pts

7 DEN 11 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie THUSGAARD 6 3 9 pts

8 ITA 223 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda DISTEFANO 9 2 11 pts

9 NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING and Jeske KISTERS 2 10 12 pts

10 NOR 26 Helene NAESS and Marie RØNNINGEN 5 8 13 pts

11 AUS 14 Haylee OUTTERIDGE and Nina CURTIS 11 3 14 pts

12 AUT 61 Tanja FRANK and Lorena ABICHT 12 4 16 pts

13 FRA 13 Julie BOSSARD and Aude COMPAN 7 11 18 pts

14 GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON and Saskia TIDEY 8 11 19 pts

15 SWE 999 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER 12 8 20 pts

16 GBR 469 Sophie WEGUELIN and Stephanie ORTON 5 16 21 pts

17 JPN 728 Sayoko HARADA and Sarah NAGAMATSU 8 14 22 pts

18 ARG 19 Victoria TRAVASCIO and María Sol BRANZ 14 9 23 pts

19 AUS 93 Caitlin ELKS and Hayley CLARK 18 6 24 pts

20 ESP 23 Tamara ECHEGOYEN and Berta BETANZOS 17 7 24 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

31 August 2017 6:33 GMT