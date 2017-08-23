49er World Championships - Action on Day 3

Click image for a larger image

After a late update to the 49er leaderboard, Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2,2,5) were elevated to the overall lead after three races for each of the men's flights.

Tied on nine points with Peters and Sterritt are the German pair, Justus Schimidt and Max Boehme (4,3,2).

Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel (7,1,2) also of Germany take third overall.

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany who had earlier been credited with three race wins were downgraded to 20 in their first race and ended the day in 11 overall.

Britain's new European Champions, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, started with a win but then slipped back with a 5 and 16 to finish in 12th overall.

49er World Championships after 3 races (81 entries)

1 GBR 25 James PETERS Fynn STERRITT 2 2 5 9 pts

2 GER 59 Justus SCHMIDT Max BOEHME 4 3 2 9 pts

3 GER 8 Erik HEIL Thomas PLOESSEL 7 1 2 10 pts

4 ARG 51 Yago LANGE Klaus LANGE 5 1 5 11 pts

5 AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN David HUSSL 5 3 4 12 pts

6 FRA 144 Kévin FISCHER Yann JAUVIN 3 8 3 14 pts

7 NZL 34 Josh POREBSKI Trent RIPPEY 8 3 4 15 pts

8 CRO 83 Sime FANTELA Mihovil FANTELA 4 6 5 15 pts

9 POR 27 Jorge LIMA José Luis COSTA 1 2 13 16 pts

10 POL 42 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK Pawel KOLODZINSKI 9 11 1 21 pts

11 GER 115 Tim FISCHER Fabian GRAF 20 1 1 22 pts

12 GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT Stuart BITHELL 1 5 16 22 pts

13 FRA 655 Erwan FISCHER Thibault JULIEN 2 5 16 23 pts

14 AUS 66 Will PHILLIPS Sam PHILLIPS 13 7 3 23 pts

15 NZL 989 Isaac McHARDIE William McKENZIE 8 4 11 23 pts

16 POL 174 Dominik BUKSAK Szymon WIERZBICKI 2 21 1 24 pts

17 ESP 46 Federico ALONSO Arturo ALONSO TELLECHEA 6 11 7 24 pts

18 GER 202 Jakob MEGGENDORFER Andreas SPRANGER 14 9 3 26 pts

19 GER 220 Nils CARSTENSEN Jan FRIGGE 14 8 4 26 pts

20 ITA 23 Jacopo PLAZZI Andrea TESEI 7 14 7 28 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

30 August 2017