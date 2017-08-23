Olympic
 

49er-49erFX Worlds - Day 2 Still no racing

Fog, Light Winds Kill First Two Days of 49er-49erFX World Championship, Porto, Portugal (29 August 2017)

The Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday.

Gold fleet will also extend to have four races on Friday and then racing Saturday morning.

The Theatre Style final will be reduced by removing the petit final, leaving only the top 10 boats to compete in the Final on Saturday afternoon.

Qualifying will begin Wednedsday (if possible) and continue on to Thursday, with gold/silver rounds and Medal Racing to follow on Friday and Saturday.

29 August 2017 21:26 GMT

