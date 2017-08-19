Radial Worlds - No racing on final day

L-R: 2nd Evi Van Acker BEL, 1st Marit Bouwmeester NED, 3rd Manami Doi JPN - Click image for a larger image

No further racing possible on the final day, so results as Friday.

Britain's Georgina Povall finished 23rd, Hannah Snellgrove was 26th and Alison Young 33rd.

Radial Worlds - Women’s results after 10 races:

1st Marit Bouwmeester NED 22pts

2nd Evi Van Acker BEL 31pts

3rd Manami Doi JPN 40pts

4th Mathilde de Kerangat FRA 60pts

5th Brenda Bowskill CAN 64pts

6th Maxime Jonker NED 68pts

7th Daphne van der Vaart NED 74pts

8th Viktorija Andrulyte LTU 81pts

9th Pauline Liebig GER 82pts

10th Agata Barwinska POL 84pts

Radial Worlds - Men’s results after 10 races:

1st Marcin Rudawski POL 30pts

2nd Eliot Merceron SUI 41pts

3rd Zac Littlewood AUS 50pts

4th Maxime Mazard FRA 56pts

5th Daniil Krutskikh 66pts

6th Alfonso Fernández ESP 68pts

7th Nicolò Elena ITA 83pts

8th Nik Pletikos SLO 88pts

9th Scott Sydney SGP 92pts

10th Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 95pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 August 2017 18:04 GMT