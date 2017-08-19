Radial Worlds - No racing on final day

Congratulations to Marit Bouwmeester of Holland and Marcin Rudawski of Poland, 2017 Laser Radial World Champions.
L-R: 2nd Evi Van Acker BEL, 1st Marit Bouwmeester NED, 3rd Manami Doi JPN - Click image for a larger image
No further racing possible on the final day, so results as Friday.
Britain's Georgina Povall finished 23rd, Hannah Snellgrove was 26th and Alison Young 33rd.
Radial Worlds - Women’s results after 10 races:
1st Marit Bouwmeester NED 22pts
2nd Evi Van Acker BEL 31pts
3rd Manami Doi JPN 40pts
4th Mathilde de Kerangat FRA 60pts
5th Brenda Bowskill CAN 64pts
6th Maxime Jonker NED 68pts
7th Daphne van der Vaart NED 74pts
8th Viktorija Andrulyte LTU 81pts
9th Pauline Liebig GER 82pts
10th Agata Barwinska POL 84pts
Radial Worlds - Men’s results after 10 races:
1st Marcin Rudawski POL 30pts
2nd Eliot Merceron SUI 41pts
3rd Zac Littlewood AUS 50pts
4th Maxime Mazard FRA 56pts
5th Daniil Krutskikh 66pts
6th Alfonso Fernández ESP 68pts
7th Nicolò Elena ITA 83pts
8th Nik Pletikos SLO 88pts
9th Scott Sydney SGP 92pts
10th Yoshihiro Suzuki JPN 95pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
26 August 2017 18:04 GMT