Radial Worlds - Bouwmeester takes lead

First day of final series at the Radial World Championships and the women's leaderboard flipped with Marit Bouwmeester NED taking the lead with Evi Van Acker BEL second.

Bouwmeester (5,3) was able to discard two high scoring races to take ninre point lead over Van Acker (4,15) with one day to race.

Manami Doi (13,2) JPN takes third, nine points off the two leaders but 20 points clear of fourth placed Mathilda De Kerangat (14,7) FRA, with Brenda Bowskill (2,16) CAN in fifth.

Britain's Georgina Povall (40,9) is 23rd, Hannah Snellgrove (38,37) slips to 26th and Alison Young (41,23) is now 33rd.

For the men's Radial championship Marcin Rudawski (2,8) of Poland keeps his lead, now 11 points clear of Elliot Merceron (4,2) SUI.

Third is now Zac Littlewood (1,BFD) AUSL and fourth Maxime Mazard (32,17) FRA.

Best placed GBR is Ben Elvin (34,18) 18th overall.

Gerald New - Sailweb
25 August 2017 18:43 GMT

