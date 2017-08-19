GBR 49er teams target World Championships in Porto

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithel - Click image for a larger image

The combined 49er and 49erFX World Championships will be the first major test of the post-Rio season for a number of skiff teams with aspirations towards Tokyo.

Seven British Sailing Team 49er crews and four 49erFX pairings will be among those vying for Worlds honours in the waters off Matosinhos.

British sailors in the men’s and women’s skiff events have seen a strong start to the new cycle, with Fletcher-Bithell, James Peters-Fynn Sterritt and Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey all racking up regular podium finishes on the international circuit this year.

For Dobson and Tidey, also in their first season together since teaming up after Rio, the regatta represents an opportunity to test themselves under pressure.

One thing is certain at these Championships – the 49er Worlds roll of honour have moved on.

A different set of names will be added for the first time since 2012 with the absence of New Zealand’s four-time winners Peter Burling and Blair Tuke - tackling the Volvo Ocean Race.

After a European Championship silver (bronze in the Open fleet) in Kiel, James Peters-Fynn Sterritt will also have their sights on a strong Worlds performance.

Young talents Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas and Chris Taylor-Sam Batten are also keen to continue their progress after narrowly missing out on the Europeans top ten medal race positions.

In the 49erFX fleet, the British Sailing Team’s Kate Macgregor-Sophie Ainsworth, Sophie Weguelin-Steph Orton and Megan Brickwood-Eleanor Aldridge will also be competing at their first World Championships as new pairings.

British Sailing Team line-up for the 49er/49erFX World Championships:

49er

Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell

James Peters-Fynn Sterritt

Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas

Chris Taylor-Sam Batten

Gillies Munro-Daniel Harris

Morgan Peach-Rhos Hawes

James Grummett-Daniel Budden

49erFX

Charlotte Dobson-Saskia Tidey

Kate Macgregor-Sophie Ainsworth

Sophie Weguelin-Steph Orton

Megan Brickwood-Eleanor Aldridge

