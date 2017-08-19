Olympic
 

Radial Worlds - Familiar look to Leaderboard

Day 4 of the Radial World Championships and the women's leaderboard has a familiar look with Evi Van Acker (3,3) BEL top and Marit Bouwmeester NED (1,1) second.

A very determined start - Click image for a larger image

Final day of qualifying races and the cream has really risen to the top for the final four race series.

Van Acker holds a 14 point lead from Bouwmeester, with Manami Doi (4,23) JPN slipping back to third overall and a further seven points adrift.

Mathilda De Kerangat (10,4) FRA is fourth and Svenja Weger (16,21) GER, who could not maintain yesterday's winning pace, slips to fifth.

Britain's Hannah Snellgrove (5,10) continues to gain places, up into 14th overall. Georgina Povall (17,13) also moves in the right direction in 28th place.

Defending champion Alison Young (31,12) dropped back a couple of places to 31st.

For the men's Radial championship Marcin Rudawski (5,4) of Poland keeps his lead, four points clear of Maxime Mazard (2,10) FRA.

Third is now Zac Littlewood (1,2) NZL, ten points off the leading pair, but a handy 17 ahead of Elliot Merceron (8,1) SUI.

Best placed GBR is Ben Elvin (6,15) who moves up to 14th overall.

24 August 2017 15:07 GMT

