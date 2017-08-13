Radial World Championships - Big moves on day 3

Click image for a larger image

This first win does give Young an accelerated overall boost - 49 to 28 - and is her first result in single figures at this event to reverse a worrying trend in light air conditions.

Overall Manami Doi (2,5) of Japan is now leading the women, tied on 21 points with Evi Van Acker (2,15) BEL.

Svenja Weger GER who took back to back wins in her flights moves up into third, just one point back from the leading pair.

Marit Bouwmeester NED (1,2) continued her come-back now into fifth place, three points behind Benda Bowskill (11,6) CAN in fourth.

Britain's Hannah Snellgrove (12,9) stays ahead of Young in 25th and Georgina Povall (21,11) is 35th. Rheanna Pavey, who won a flight heat yesterday, crashed with a 46 and 41 to finish the day in 55th.

For the men's Radial championship Marcin Rudawski (6,1) of Poland tops the leaderboard, one point ahead of Maxime Mazard (2,5) FRA.

Third is Alfonso Fernandez (11,12) ESP, and fourth Axel Rahm (29,4) SWE.

Best placed GBR is Ben Elvin (27,32) who is 20th overall.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

23 August 2017 15:32 GMT