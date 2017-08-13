470 Japan Nationals - Okada and Hokazono take Japanese title

Click image for a larger image

Japan's Okada and Hokazono topped the medal podium with Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi in second and third Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa.

Okada and Hokazono won the medal race ahead of Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar of Turkey with Kosuke Demichi and Taiga Nakagawa in third.

Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube were 19th, Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart 25th (4th Women) and Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter 31st.

The Junior 470 World Championships takes place at the same venue from Saturday 26 August.

470 - All Japan Championships - Final leading positions (113 entries)

1st JPN 4562 Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono 51 pts (1st medal race)

2nd JPN 7 Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi 56 pts (4th)

3rd JPN 4318 Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa 61 pts (8th)

4th AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 74 pts (6th)

5th FRA 79 Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes 78 pts (7th)

6th JPN 4583 Kosuke Demichi and Taiga Nakagawa 82 pts (3rd)

7th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar 85 pts (10th)

8th TUR 890 Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 87 pts (2nd)

9th JPN 4580 Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima 92 pts (5th)

10th JPN 11 Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 92 pts (6th)

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 August 2017 7:31 GMT