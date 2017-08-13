Radial World Championships - Evi Van Acker takes lead

Click image for a larger image

After eight flight races only three race winners feature in the women's top ten, and none of the top three has won a race yet.

Evi Van Acker (3,9) Belgium moves to the top of the leaderboard and overnight leader Kim Pletikos (29,14) of Slovinia dropped to fifth.

Manami Doi (7,2) JPN is now second and Cristina Pujol (4,6) ESP is third.

Marit Bouwmeester NED recovered places a 3, 6, taking her to 24th. And Mara Stransky AUS added a 2, 1, to go ninth overall.

For Britain's defending world champion Alison Young, the pain continues, a 25 and UFD (Discard) drop her to 49th overall.

Best placed GBR competitor is Rheanna Pavey who won her second flight heat Tuesday to finish the day in 20th overall.

Georgina Povall (35,18) drops to 38th and Hannah Snellgrove (6,18) is now 40th.

For the men two races were completed with Axel Rahm (5.1) of Sweden the new leader.

Second is Daniil Krutskikh (4,4) RUS and third Alfonso Fernandez (2,18) ESP,

Best placed GBR is Ben Elvin (11,15) who moves-up twenty places to 20th overall.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

22 August 2017 16:24 GMT