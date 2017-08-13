Olympic
 

Radial World Championships - Evi Van Acker takes lead

The race wins aren't coming for the usual suspects but consistency rules after the second day of the women's Radial World Championships at Medemblik.

Click image for a larger image

After eight flight races only three race winners feature in the women's top ten, and none of the top three has won a race yet.

Evi Van Acker (3,9) Belgium moves to the top of the leaderboard and overnight leader Kim Pletikos (29,14) of Slovinia dropped to fifth.

Manami Doi (7,2) JPN is now second and Cristina Pujol (4,6) ESP is third.

Marit Bouwmeester NED recovered places a 3, 6, taking her to 24th. And Mara Stransky AUS added a 2, 1, to go ninth overall.

For Britain's defending world champion Alison Young, the pain continues, a 25 and UFD (Discard) drop her to 49th overall.

Best placed GBR competitor is Rheanna Pavey who won her second flight heat Tuesday to finish the day in 20th overall.

Georgina Povall (35,18) drops to 38th and Hannah Snellgrove (6,18) is now 40th.

For the men two races were completed with Axel Rahm (5.1) of Sweden the new leader.

Second is Daniil Krutskikh (4,4) RUS and third Alfonso Fernandez (2,18) ESP,

Best placed GBR is Ben Elvin (11,15) who moves-up twenty places to 20th overall.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
22 August 2017 16:24 GMT

Related articles

Radial World Championships - Big moves on day 3 23 August 2017 15:32
470 Japan Nationals - Okada and Hokazono take Japanese title 23 August 2017 7:31
Radial World Championships - Evi Van Acker takes lead 22 August 2017 16:24
470 Japan Nationals - Medal fleet decided 22 August 2017 9:21
Radial World Championships - Light wind delays start 21 August 2017 16:50
470 Japan Nationals - New leaders in final series 21 August 2017 10:38
470 Japan Nationals - 113 Entries race at 2020 Olympic venue 20 August 2017 10:44
Laser Radial Worlds kick-start the Olympic road 19 August 2017 17:37
New Nacra 17 foil bearing to be retro-fitted this week 15 August 2017 7:40
Aarhus Olympic Classes - Final Medals 14 August 2017 6:52
Aarhus Olympic Classes - First medals awarded 13 August 2017 8:56
Aarhus Olympic Classes - Foiling Nacra 17s recalled for factory refit 13 August 2017 7:50


Latest






















UK Hosted