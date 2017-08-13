470 Japan Nationals - Medal fleet decided

Click image for a larger image

Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan overcame a BFD in race 8 to take a 2 and 1 to finish the fleet racing in fourth, although 17 points off the leaders, Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa of Japan.

Second placed Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi also picked up a BFD but a 1 and 7 keep them just three points off the leaders.

In third are Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono only four points off the leaders and it seems that these three will contest the podium places on Wednesday.

No British crew in the medal race. Best placed were Luke Patience and Chris Grube who sit in 19th place after a better day with a 10, 8, 4 scoreline.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (23,29,32) are in 25th. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (11,25,20) are 31st.

470 - All Japan Championships Qualifier 2020 - Tues 22 August (113 entries)

1st JPN 4318 Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa 3 3 6 9 14 1 4 2 6 11 59 45 pts

2nd JPN 7 Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi 1 1 2 11 10 3 12 BFD 1 7 87 48 pts

3rd JPN 4562 Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono 4 13 4 6 5 25 7 4 3 3 74 49 pts

4th AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 3 2 1 3 3 31 16 BFD 2 1 101 62 pts

5th FRA 79 Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes 2 6 10 4 7 26 14 5 7 9 90 64 pts

6th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar 4 6 2 2 1 27 6 9 23 12 92 65 pts

7th JPN 11 Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 2 5 1 2 30 9 8 BFD 12 5 113 74 pts

8th JPN 4583 Kosuke Demichi and Taiga Nakagawa 11 3 5 6 13 5 1 13 19 28 104 76 pts

9th JPN 4580 Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima 2 2 1 UFD 2 10 2 19 27 17 121 82 pts

10th TUR 890 Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 6 13 2 3 9 19 BFD 1 16 14 122 83 pts

11 USA 11 Lucas Calabrese and Ian Macdiarmid 1 5 4 2 23 4 BFD 6 14 25 123 84 pts

12 JPN 4601 Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura 1 15 3 13 UFD 11 18 14 4 6 124 85 pts

13 JPN 4546 Ryutaro Kawai and Taro Nakazawa 10 UFD 6 3 6 7 5 12 13 24 125 86 pts

14 JPN 1 Gideon Kliger and Miho Yoshioka DPI DPI DPI 9 24 13 10 3 11 13 112 88 pts

15 AUT 1 David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr DNF 1 12 5 15 20 15 7 9 8 131 92 pts

16 SUI 46 Kilian Wagen and Gregoire Siegwart 11 7 4 5 11 14 9 BFD 18 16 134 95 pts

17 SWE 349 Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 3 3 3 11 21 16 20 BFD 10 10 136 97 pts

18 FRA 76 Guillaume Pirouelle and Valentin Sipan 7 23 7 8 28 15 27 8 5 2 130 102 pts

19 GBR 1 Luke Patience and Chris Grube 14 22 8 1 22 29 21 10 8 4 139 110 pts

20 JPN 4600 Sho Kaminoki and Taisei Hikida 5 1 5 1 UFD 23 33 24 15 15 161 122 pts

21 ESP 18 Silvia Mas and Paula Barcelo 5 4 15 1 27 2 19 21 34 29 157 123 pts

22 AUS 8 Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson 6 5 12 SCP 18 36 25 17 20 18 164 128 pts

23 JPN 4585 Mano Udagawa and Yurie Seki 4 2 10 8 8 37 3 28 33 BFD 172 133 pts

24 FRA 7 Marina Lefort and Lara Granier 9 8 7 7 4 21 23 25 30 33 167 134 pts

25 GBR 838 Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart 10 4 11 13 19 8 17 23 29 32 166 134 pts

26 FRA 95 Thomas Ponthieu and Quentin Paturle 7 11 6 10 16 24 26 22 24 23 169 143 pts

27 POL 11 Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska 5 12 9 7 17 28 BFD 18 21 27 183 144 pts

28 AUT 17 Nikolaus KampelmuHler and Thomas Czajka 11 9 12 10 25 32 11 16 31 22 179 147 pts

29 USA 7 Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin 9 12 11 12 32 17 24 15 26 21 179 147 pts

30 NED 1 Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen 7 8 14 4 29 6 BFD BFD 22 19 187 148 pts



