470 Japan Nationals - Medal fleet decided

The medal fleet was decided after the second day of final series races at the 470 Japan National Championship at Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Japan.
Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan overcame a BFD in race 8 to take a 2 and 1 to finish the fleet racing in fourth, although 17 points off the leaders, Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa of Japan.
Second placed Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi also picked up a BFD but a 1 and 7 keep them just three points off the leaders.
In third are Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono only four points off the leaders and it seems that these three will contest the podium places on Wednesday.
No British crew in the medal race. Best placed were Luke Patience and Chris Grube who sit in 19th place after a better day with a 10, 8, 4 scoreline.
Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (23,29,32) are in 25th. Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (11,25,20) are 31st.
470 - All Japan Championships Qualifier 2020 - Tues 22 August (113 entries)
1st JPN 4318 Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa 3 3 6 9 14 1 4 2 6 11 59 45 pts
2nd JPN 7 Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi 1 1 2 11 10 3 12 BFD 1 7 87 48 pts
3rd JPN 4562 Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono 4 13 4 6 5 25 7 4 3 3 74 49 pts
4th AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 3 2 1 3 3 31 16 BFD 2 1 101 62 pts
5th FRA 79 Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes 2 6 10 4 7 26 14 5 7 9 90 64 pts
6th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar 4 6 2 2 1 27 6 9 23 12 92 65 pts
7th JPN 11 Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 2 5 1 2 30 9 8 BFD 12 5 113 74 pts
8th JPN 4583 Kosuke Demichi and Taiga Nakagawa 11 3 5 6 13 5 1 13 19 28 104 76 pts
9th JPN 4580 Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima 2 2 1 UFD 2 10 2 19 27 17 121 82 pts
10th TUR 890 Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 6 13 2 3 9 19 BFD 1 16 14 122 83 pts
11 USA 11 Lucas Calabrese and Ian Macdiarmid 1 5 4 2 23 4 BFD 6 14 25 123 84 pts
12 JPN 4601 Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura 1 15 3 13 UFD 11 18 14 4 6 124 85 pts
13 JPN 4546 Ryutaro Kawai and Taro Nakazawa 10 UFD 6 3 6 7 5 12 13 24 125 86 pts
14 JPN 1 Gideon Kliger and Miho Yoshioka DPI DPI DPI 9 24 13 10 3 11 13 112 88 pts
15 AUT 1 David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr DNF 1 12 5 15 20 15 7 9 8 131 92 pts
16 SUI 46 Kilian Wagen and Gregoire Siegwart 11 7 4 5 11 14 9 BFD 18 16 134 95 pts
17 SWE 349 Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 3 3 3 11 21 16 20 BFD 10 10 136 97 pts
18 FRA 76 Guillaume Pirouelle and Valentin Sipan 7 23 7 8 28 15 27 8 5 2 130 102 pts
19 GBR 1 Luke Patience and Chris Grube 14 22 8 1 22 29 21 10 8 4 139 110 pts
20 JPN 4600 Sho Kaminoki and Taisei Hikida 5 1 5 1 UFD 23 33 24 15 15 161 122 pts
21 ESP 18 Silvia Mas and Paula Barcelo 5 4 15 1 27 2 19 21 34 29 157 123 pts
22 AUS 8 Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson 6 5 12 SCP 18 36 25 17 20 18 164 128 pts
23 JPN 4585 Mano Udagawa and Yurie Seki 4 2 10 8 8 37 3 28 33 BFD 172 133 pts
24 FRA 7 Marina Lefort and Lara Granier 9 8 7 7 4 21 23 25 30 33 167 134 pts
25 GBR 838 Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart 10 4 11 13 19 8 17 23 29 32 166 134 pts
26 FRA 95 Thomas Ponthieu and Quentin Paturle 7 11 6 10 16 24 26 22 24 23 169 143 pts
27 POL 11 Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska 5 12 9 7 17 28 BFD 18 21 27 183 144 pts
28 AUT 17 Nikolaus KampelmuHler and Thomas Czajka 11 9 12 10 25 32 11 16 31 22 179 147 pts
29 USA 7 Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin 9 12 11 12 32 17 24 15 26 21 179 147 pts
30 NED 1 Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen 7 8 14 4 29 6 BFD BFD 22 19 187 148 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
22 August 2017 9:21 GMT