Radial World Championships - Light wind delays start

First day of racing for the Radial World Championships at Medemblik was delayed due to light winds.

After two races for the women, Kim Pletikos (3,2) of Slovinia tops the leaderboard with five points.

In second is Evi Van Acker (4,3) BEL on seven points and third Svenja Weger (8,2) GER tied on ten points with Sandra Lulic (6,4) CRO.

The 100 competitors raced in two flights with race wins going to Brenda Bowskill (1,16) CAN and Isebella Bertold (1,25) CAN in the first races, and to Monika Mikkola (15,1) FIN and Isebella Maegli (15,1) GUA in the second.

Britain's defending world champion, Alison Young (22,11) is in 26th place.

Best placed GB competitor is Georgina Povall (14,14) in 20th and Rheanna Pavey (19.12) in 22nd overall.

For the men two races were completed with Andre Godey (1,4) of Brazil taking the lead with five points, three points clear of Alfonso Fernandez (5,3) ESP, with third Daniil Krutskikh (12,1) RUS.

Best placed GBR is Ben Elvin (23,55) in 40th overall.

Full results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb
21 August 2017 16:50 GMT

