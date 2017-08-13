470 Japan Nationals - New leaders in final series

Click image for a larger image

Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima move from third into the overall lead, three points ahead of Sweden's Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar.

In third now are Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa with Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura fourth the overnight leaders Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi now fifth.

Australia's 2017 World Champions Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan drop to sixth.

Best British placed competitors are Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart (19,8,17) moving up to 20th overall, and fourth placed women.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube suffered on day 3 (22,29,21) to drop to 32nd overall.

In 33rd place are Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter (12,35,30).

470 - All Japan Championships Qualifier 2020 - 21 August (113 entries)

1st JPN 4580 Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima 2 2 1 UFD 2 10 2 58 19 pts

2nd SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar 4 6 2 2 1 27 6 48 21 pts

3rd JPN 4318 Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa 3 3 6 9 14 1 4 40 26 pts

4 JPN 11 Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura 2 5 1 2 30 9 8 57 27 pts

5 JPN 7 Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi 1 1 2 11 10 3 12 40 28 pts

6 AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 3 2 1 3 3 31 16 59 28 pts

7 JPN 4583 Kosuke Demichi and Taiga Nakagawa 11 3 5 6 13 5 1 44 31 pts

8 JPN 4585 Mano Udagawa and Yurie Seki 4 2 10 8 8 37 3 72 35 pts

9 JPN 4546 Ryutaro Kawai and Taro Nakazawa 10 UFD 6 3 6 7 5 76 37 pts

10 USA 11 Lucas Calabrese and Ian Macdiarmid 1 5 4 2 23 4 BFD 78 39 pts

11 JPN 4562 Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono 4 13 4 6 5 25 7 64 39 pts

12 FRA 79 Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes 2 6 10 4 7 26 14 69 43 pts

13 ESP 18 Silvia Mas and Paula Barcelo 5 4 15 1 27 2 19 73 46 pts

14 SUI 46 Kilian Wagen and Gregoire Siegwart 11 7 4 5 11 14 9 61 47 pts

15 TUR 890 Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 6 13 2 3 9 19 BFD 91 52 pts

16 SWE 349 Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 3 3 3 11 21 16 20 77 56 pts

17 FRA 7 Marina Lefort and Lara Granier 9 8 7 7 4 21 23 79 56 pts

18 JPN 4601 Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura 1 15 3 13 UFD 11 18 100 61 pts

19 JPN 1 Gideon Kliger and Miho Yoshioka DPI DPI DPI 9 24 13 10 85 61 pts

20 GBR 838 Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart 10 4 11 13 19 8 17 82 63 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

21 August 2017 10:38 GMT