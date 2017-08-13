470 Japan Nationals - 113 Entries race at 2020 Olympic venue

Luke Patience and Chris Grube GBR -Click image for a larger image

This championship is also pre-event for the 470 Junior (U24) World Championship starting 26 August.

113 teams from 25 nations, among them Australia's double Olympic Champions Matthew Belcher and Will Ryan, and Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube.

After one race on day 1, three races were completed Saturday for the big fleet, split into for groups for the racing.

Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi lead after four races, one point ahead of Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura, with third Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima.

Australia's 2017 World Champions Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan are fourth just two points off the leaders.

Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube are in 25th place. Jess Laveryand and Flora Stewart are in 27th, and Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter are 31st.

Two more races are scheduled for Sunday. Racing continues to Wednesday.

470 - All Japan Championships Qualifier 2020 (113 entries)

1 JPN 7 "Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi" 1 1 2 11 15 4 pts

2 JPN 11 "Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimura" 2 5 1 2 10 5 pts

3 JPN 4580 "Ryo Imamura and Ryusuke Oshima" 2 2 1 UFD 44 5 pts

4 AUS 11 "Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan" 3 2 1 3 9 6 pts

5 JPN 4600 "Sho Kaminoki and Taisei Hikida" 5 1 5 1 12 7 pts

6 USA 11 "Lucas Calabrese and Ian Macdiarmid" 1 5 4 2 12 7 pts

7 SWE 350 "Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar" 4 6 2 2 14 8 pts

8 SWE 349 "Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom" 3 3 3 11 20 9 pts

9 ESP 18 "Silvia Mas and Paula Barcelo" 5 4 15 1 25 10 pts

10 TUR 890 "Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar" 6 13 2 3 24 11 pts

11 FRA 79 "Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes" 2 6 10 4 22 12 pts

12 JPN 4318 "Naoki Ichino and Takashi Hasegawa" 3 3 6 9 21 12 pts

13 JPN 4585 "Mano Udagawa and Yurie Seki" 4 2 10 8 24 14 pts

14 JPN 4583 "Kosuke Demichi and Taiga Nakagawa" 11 3 5 6 25 14 pts

15 JPN 4562 "Keiju Okada and Junpei Hokazono" 4 13 4 6 27 14 pts

16 SUI 46 "Kilian Wagen and Gregoire Siegwart" 11 7 4 5 27 16 pts

17 JPN 4601 "Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura" 1 15 3 13 32 17 pts

18 AUT 1 "David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr" DNF 1 12 5 57 18 pts

19 AUS 8 "Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson" 6 5 12 SCP 30 18 pts

20 JPN 4546 "Ryutaro Kawai and Taro Nakazawa" 10 UFD 6 3 58 19 pts

21 NED 1 "Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes Van Veen" 7 8 14 4 33 19 pts

22 POL 11 "Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska" 5 12 9 7 33 21 pts

23 FRA 7 "Marina Lefort and Lara Granier" 9 8 7 7 31 22 pts

24 FRA 76 "Guillaume Pirouelle and Valentin Sipan" 7 23 7 8 45 22 pts

25 GBR 1 "Luke Patience and Chris Grube" 14 22 8 1 45 23 pts

26 FRA 95 "Thomas Ponthieu and Quentin Paturle" 7 11 6 10 34 23 pts

27 GBR 838 "Jess Laveryand and Flora Stewart" 10 4 11 13 38 25 pts

28 JPN 1 "Gideon Kliger and Miho Yoshioka" DPI DPI DPI 9 38 25 pts

29 JPN 4465 "Misaki Tanaka and Ayano Kudo" 8 7 10 11 36 25 pts

30 AUT 17 "Nikolaus KampelmuHler and Thomas Czajka" 11 9 12 10 42 30 pts

31 GBR 7 "Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter" 8 8 15 BFD 70 31 pts

32 USA 7 "Wiley Rogers and Jack Parkin" 9 12 11 12 44 32 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 August 2017 10:44 GMT