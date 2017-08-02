Aarhus Olympic Classes - Final Medals

Click image for a larger image

The second day of medal racing took place in stronger, veering 12-15 westerlies, gusting to 20, that made shifting fortunes that were hard to control.

In the Laser event Matthew Wearn finished above Tom Burton, the Olympic champion. Sam Meech, the Olympic bronze medalist took third, finishing behind Burton in the medal race.

In the Radial, Josefin Olsson SWE, was first ahead of Erika Reineke USA with third Tatiana Drozdovskaya FIN.

Britain's Alison Young finished fifth in the medal race and fourth overall.

Holland's Nicholas Heiner, the former Laser world champion, who is still bulking out in his transition to the Finn, was the winner here.

In second was Zsombor Berecz HUN and third Tapio Nirkko FIN.

Deniz and Ates Cinar TUR won the men's 470, with Stuart McNay and Dave Hughes USA in second and Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion FRA in third.

In the women's 470 the Swiss pair Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler were first, tied on points with Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska.

Third were Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol SLO.

