Olympic
 

Aarhus Olympic Classes - First medals awarded

First medals were awarded on Saturday at the Hempel Sailing World Championships test event in Aarhus Denmark.

Click image for a larger image

With the Nacra17 event finishing early for a factory recall of the foiling boats, their event ended with the rankings after the qualifications becoming final.

First were Lin Ea Cenholt/Christian Lübeck DEN ahead of Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders NZL and Annette Viborg/Mathias Borreskov DEN.

The RS:X women’s winner was also known before their medal race. First was Lilian De Geus NED ahead of Marta Maggetti ITA. Flavia Tartaglini ITA, winner of the Medal Race, took third.

In the men'sRS:X, Louis Giard of France overtook Pavel Tarnowski POL for the overall victory and Kiran Badloe NED was third.

The two 49er fleets raced their medal series. In the men's 49er Benjamin Bildstein/David Hussl AUT had a 1, 2, 3 to finish ahead of William Philipps/Sam Philipps AUS with David Gilmour/Joel Turner AUS in third place.

The women's 49erFX went to Olympic bronze medallists Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov DEN after a 1,3,1 ahead of Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup NOR. Stephanie Roble/Margaret Shea of the USA were third.

All other classes will sail their Medal Races Sunday.

The only British competitor involved is Alison Young, in fourth place in the Radial event.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
13 August 2017 8:56 GMT

Related articles

New Nacra 17 foil bearing to be retro-fitted this week 15 August 2017 7:40
Aarhus Olympic Classes - Final Medals 14 August 2017 6:52
Aarhus Olympic Classes - First medals awarded 13 August 2017 8:56
Aarhus Olympic Classes - Foiling Nacra 17s recalled for factory refit 13 August 2017 7:50
The Great Rio Sailing Mystery solved? 13 August 2017 7:50
Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event - Stronger wind for Day 2 10 August 2017 5:47
Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event - Day 1 9 August 2017 11:04
Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event 8 August 2017 8:56
Final Day for Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX Europeans 4 August 2017 11:28
Nacra 17 Europeans - 4 GBR crews make the Medal Races 3 August 2017 22:12
49er and 49erFX Europeans - All down to the Medal Races 3 August 2017 21:29
49er and 49erFX Europeans - Aussies take 49er lead 2 August 2017 19:46


Latest






















UK Hosted