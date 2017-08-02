Aarhus Olympic Classes - First medals awarded

Click image for a larger image

With the Nacra17 event finishing early for a factory recall of the foiling boats, their event ended with the rankings after the qualifications becoming final.

First were Lin Ea Cenholt/Christian Lübeck DEN ahead of Gemma Jones/Jason Saunders NZL and Annette Viborg/Mathias Borreskov DEN.

The RS:X women’s winner was also known before their medal race. First was Lilian De Geus NED ahead of Marta Maggetti ITA. Flavia Tartaglini ITA, winner of the Medal Race, took third.

In the men'sRS:X, Louis Giard of France overtook Pavel Tarnowski POL for the overall victory and Kiran Badloe NED was third.

The two 49er fleets raced their medal series. In the men's 49er Benjamin Bildstein/David Hussl AUT had a 1, 2, 3 to finish ahead of William Philipps/Sam Philipps AUS with David Gilmour/Joel Turner AUS in third place.

The women's 49erFX went to Olympic bronze medallists Jena Hansen/Katja Salskov DEN after a 1,3,1 ahead of Ragna Agerup/Maia Agerup NOR. Stephanie Roble/Margaret Shea of the USA were third.

All other classes will sail their Medal Races Sunday.

The only British competitor involved is Alison Young, in fourth place in the Radial event.

