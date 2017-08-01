Aarhus Olympic Classes - Foiling Nacra 17s recalled for factory refit

Danish pair leading the Nacra 17 - Click image for a larger image

World Sailing cancelled Saturday's Nacra17 medal race following the foiling version recall (including retrofitted versions) in order to replace the bearings for the dagger boards.

Nacra Sailing issued a statement that urged all owners not to sail these boats until the replacement bearings are fitted.

It looks like the Danish pair leading the Nacra 17, Lin Ea Cenholt and Christian Peter Lubeck, will be the Test Event champions after the medal race cancellation on Friday night.

Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders are in second and Anette Viborg and Mathias Borreskov of Denmark are third overall.

Only three othe classes managed to race on Friday at the Hempel Sailing World Championships 2018 Test Event in Aarhus, Denmark.

In the Finn class Hungarian Zsombor Berecz won the first race and with a fourth sits in second overall, behind Nicholas Heiner (2,5) with Tapio Nirkko (9,3) in third.

Winner of the second race was Mikael Hyrylainen of FInland, who despite also finishing sixth in the first race is down in 20th overall. Early leader Jake Lilly had a tough day, a 24 - 21 leaving him tenth overall.

Russian Arkadiy Kistanov (21,15) also struggled and despite three wins is down in ninth.

Denmark’s 49erFX Olympic bronze medalists in Rio, Jena Mai Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen (1,2,2) have utterly dominated the fleet, leading by 29 points.

Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup (6,5,4) are second and Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea of the USA (14,1,10) are third, with Australia's Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (10,12,8) in fourth.

Australia's Amelia Stabback and Ella Clark (5,9,1) won the final race to finish sixth overall.

In the men's 49er class, the Australians, William and Sam Phillips (12,5,5) are first by just one point from Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (1,6,6) with Chris Rast and Trevor Burd (4,4,3) in third.

In other classes, Britain's Alison Young is eighth in the Radial after six races, and in the RS:X Britain's Sam Sills is 23rd and Andy Brown is 24th.

Gerald New - Sailweb

12 August 2017 6:43 GMT