Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event - Stronger wind for Day 2

Marit Bouwmeester NED - Click image for a larger image

Holland's Marit Bouwmeester (2,4) keeps the Radial lead, now eight points clear of Sweden's Josefin Olsson (8,1) and Maxime Jonker (7,3). Winner of the first race was Haddon Hughes of the USA.

Britain's Alison Young improved her overall position in the Radial event, a 3 and 2 putting her in sixth place overall.

In the Laser Class Australian Tom Burton (8,1) remains first and Matthew Wearn (3,3) finished the day's proceedings in second. Third place is held by Thomas Saunders (20,2) from New Zealand. Winner of the first race was Kaarle Tapper of of Finland.

Considerable change in the 49er class, the Australians, William and Sam Phillips (1,2,3) are still first, but Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (3,1,2) are now second, with the Swedes, Fritiof Hedström and Otto Hamel (15,3,4) in third.

William and Sam Phillips AUS - Click image for a larger image

In the women's 49erFX, Denmark's Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen (1,11,1) increase their lead to eight points, with Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup (10,3,6) now second and Australia's Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (3,5,10) now in third.

In the Men's 470 class, David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr (2,9) of Austria lead form France's, Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion with Stuart McNay and Dave Hughes (1,7) of the USA now discarding their UFD to take third.

In the Women's 470, the Swiss pair Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (6,2) remain first. Second are Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort (4,1) with third the Polish pair, Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek-Gliszczynska (2,4).

In the Foiling Nacra 17, the Italians, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti (15,1,6) continue to hold pole position. Aussies Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (4,7,1) are second and third place goes to Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (9,8,4) of New Zealand.

In the Finn class, Hungarian Zsombor Berecz (4,4) moves into the lead by one point from Russian Arkadiy Kistanov (1,15). Nicholas Heiner (1,2) was another big mover, now in third place with day 1 leader Jake Lilley (6,9) dropping to fourth.

On the boards, Poland's Pawel Tarnowski, (10,1,2) maintained first place in the men's RS:X with Louis Giard (1,5,1) second and Thomas Goyard (2,6,4) third.

Britain's Sam Sills is 18th and Andy Brown is 29th.

Holland's Lilian de Geus (3,2,5), leads in the women's RS:X, followed by Maja Dziarnowska (1,1,2) in second and Italy's Marta Maggetti (10,6,8) dropping from first to third place.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

10 August 2017 5:47 GMT