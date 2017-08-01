Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event - Day 1

Click image for a larger image

The Australians dominated in the Laser Class and claimed the top two spots. Tom Burton (3,2) finished first tied on points with Matthew Wearn (2,3). Third position belongs to Kiwi Thomas Saunders (6,4).

Jake Lilley was another Australian to lead the pack on day one of the Test Event. The Finn sailor holds a one-point lead over the Hungarian, Zsombor Berecz. Alican Kaynar (TUR) sits third.

Marit Bouwmeester (1,1) finished in top position in the Laser Radial Class, with a perfect two points. Poland's Agata Barwinska (2,4) sits second and Maxime Jonker (6,3) is in third place.

Britain's Alison Young - one of the few GBR Team sailors competing - is in 14th place after 13 and 14 finishes.

Italian Nacra 17 sailors Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti (1,2,1) end the opening day in pole position. Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders (2,1,3) NZL are second, and Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (3,10,2) AUS, third.

In the Men's 470, David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr (3,1) of Austria concluded the day with four points, putting them in first place. The French pair of Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion (2,4) finished in second place, and Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar (8,2) of Turkey are third.

The top USA pair, Stuart McNay and Dave Hughes, who won the first race were judged UFD in race 2, they are eighth overall.

In the Women's 470, Swiss pair Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (1,1) end day one top, three points ahead of the Germans, Nadine Boehm and Ann-Christin Goliaß (3,2). Closely followed by Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (2,4) in third.

The 49er Class ended with Aussies William Phillips and Sam Phillips in top spot after they won both races. The Danish pair, Joakim Salskov-Iversen and Markus Oliver Nielsen (3,2), finished second and Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela (2,5) third.

In the women's 49erFX, Denmark's Jena Hansen and Katja Salskov-Iversen (1,1,8) are two points ahead of Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengström (2,2,2). Ragna Agerup and Maia Agerup (5,5,1) finish the day third.

The men's RS:X Poland's Pawel Tarnowski (2,1,5,10) is first, Thomas Goyard (1,6,19,2) second and Piotr Myszka (9,25,3,1) third.

Britain's Sam Sills is 21st and Andy Brown is 32nd.

In the women's RS:X, the Italian, Marta Maggetti (2,4,1) claimed first position, followed by Lilian de Geus (3,1,2), second, and Stefania Elfutina (1,2,12) third.

