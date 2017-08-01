Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event

The next World Sailing Olympic Classes World Championship will be organised in Aarhus, Denmark in 2018, the event to allocate most of the 2020 Olympic nations' berths.
The test event for the organisers, and also for teams wanting to get familiar with the venue, starts 6 August and has attracted over 250 entries for the ten Olympic class events.
Most of the British Sailing team are giving this a miss, but their are a couple of GBR entries listed in the Radial and RS:X, so let's see who actually starts.
Gerald New - Sailweb
8 August 2017 8:56 GMT