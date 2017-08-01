Aarhus Olympic Classes Test Event

Dongfeng rounds Fastnet Rock in Lead - Click image for a larger image

The test event for the organisers, and also for teams wanting to get familiar with the venue, starts 6 August and has attracted over 250 entries for the ten Olympic class events.

Most of the British Sailing team are giving this a miss, but their are a couple of GBR entries listed in the Radial and RS:X, so let's see who actually starts.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

8 August 2017 8:56 GMT